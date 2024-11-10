Posted in: Arcade, Games, Video Games | Tagged: City CONNECTION, Clear River Games, Under Defeat

Japanese Arcade Title Under Defeat Returns on Modern Consoles

Clear River Games have confirmed they will release the Japanese arcade classic Under Defeat for modern consoles this December

Article Summary Under Defeat returns to modern consoles with a digital launch on December 5, 2024.

The game skips physical editions for Xbox, despite previous releases on Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Experience arcade-style warfare in an alternative history with explosive 3D graphics.

Enjoy three intriguing game modes, including a new risk/reward mechanic in New Order Mode+.

Japanese developer City Connection and publisher Clear River Games announced this past week that they are releasing the Japanese arcade classic Under Defeat once again for modern consoles. Originally released in arcades in 2005 and then periodically on the past couple of generations of consoles, the company is bringing the title back for all three major consoles digitally. But for some reason, they are skipping the Xbox this time around on physical editions, despite the game previously being out on Xbox 360 and Xbox One in physical form. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the game arrives on December 5, 2024.

Under Defeat

Set in an alternative history where all-out war has erupted, the development of this new release falls into the capable hands of City Connection, under supervision by Takehiro Eda and Zerodiv Fukushima Factory, well-known in the shooter community for their high-quality ports of classic games. A popular arcade shooter from G.rev, Under Defeat was originally released in 2005 and attracted a legion of fans thanks to its high-octane gameplay, as one or two players assume control of a heavily armed helicopter, taking on a non-stop assault of fighters, played across a semi-isometric playfield, with the unique ability to tilt shots left or right when attacking your enemy. Renowned for its explosive 3D graphics and high intensity gameplay, Under Defeat features no less than three game modes offering high levels of replayability, all of which have been integrated under supervision of G.rev.

Arcade Mode faithfully replicates the original arcade experience, with a 4:3 ratio and a pseudo vertical screen. New Order Mode adapts the game for modern displays, transforming the adrenaline-packed shooting action to a widescreen 16:9 ratio, and New Order Mode+ brings a host of additional elements to the game, not least being a "WARNING GAUGE," which adds a risk/reward mechanic to assist the player as they shoot, bomb and swerve through the hordes of enemy invaders.

