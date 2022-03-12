JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Shows Off New Content

Bandai Namco released brand new details this week for their upcoming anime fighter, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This is essentially a remake of the 2013 title that has been given an overhaul from top to bottom, while simultaneously introducing you to over 50 characters from the series in one insane fighting game. Right now the plan is for it to come out in early Fall 2022 for PC and all three major consoles. More than likely with follow-up DLC and other bonus content to follow. We'd be surprised if this doesn't make its way into esports circuits by Winter. We have more from the announcement below, including a quote from the studio, as we wait to see what else they've done with the game.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases ("yare yare daze…") and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. Now you too can brawl with your favorite characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R! The biggest game ever in the franchise, All Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from every story arc. With special game modes, experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time! The game introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new "Support Attack" tag-team battle system. Game modes consist of All-Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All-Star Battle Mode, features classic clashes between heroes from prior games in addition to all-new battles, offering more than 100 different battles for players to experience. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R also offers a range of customizable and collectible skins along with unique illustrations that players can unlock and play in Gallery Mode.

"What sets apart JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R from other fighting games is Araki's signature art style where fan favorite characters, story, and setting converge in outrageously fun and fast-paced battles," said Ryan Wagner, Associate Brand Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is the ultimate treat for JoJo fans, and the title will also appeal to fighting game fans with its robust roster of fighters, each with their own special moves, a range of customization options, and six different game modes for everyone from beginners to fighting game veterans."