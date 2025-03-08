Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elda Entertainment, Kaiserpunk, Overseer Games

Kaiserpunk Confirms Full Release Date For Second Half of March

After a couple years in development, Kaiserpunk is ready to be released on Steam, as the game will be out in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Kaiserpunk set to launch on Steam, release confirmed for March 21, 2025, after years of development.

Players control their city-state, manage resources, engage diplomatically, and defend in war.

Explore extensive building options, global conquests, and land, sea, and air battles.

Decisions impact narrative and economy; shape history through leadership choices.

Indie game companies Overseer Games and Elda Entertainment have confirmed the release date for the full version of Kaiserpunk. The game has been in development for a couple of years now, but after their most recent demo, they had kind of gone quiet on what was going to happen with the game. This week, they surprised everyone by confirming it would be released on Steam on March 21, 2025. You can check out the latest featurettes videos here as we wait for the game to be out in two weeks.

Kaiserpunk

In Kaiserpunk, players will be in complete control of their city-state's capital. Everything from monitoring economies, managing supply chains, making sure citizens are happy, defending from opposing forces, and engaging with over 100 regions in diplomatic talks; will have players engaged in one of the most tumultuous times in human history. As a returning soldier from the frontlines, players will be starting from the ground up after coming home and seeing that their city-state was laid to waste. Resurrect your city-state by rebuilding structures and the workforce, begin producing goods to bring in resources to afford a better life for your citizens, create depots that transport goods, build military bases that include airports, and even decorate to your liking to make it feel lived in.

Robust City Building: Shape your city-state from the ground up! Unlock new buildings and upgrades to customize the layout of your city-state from the streets to the skylines.

Take Over The World: Ally yourself with neighboring regions to facilitate trade and embark on a global conquest. With over 100 regions for the taking, enjoy unique bonuses and penalties depending on who you conquer and who you align with.

By Land, Sea, and Air: Take it to the skies and the sea! Build important pieces of infrastructure in the sea and take the fight against your warring rivals in land, sea, and air battles. Defend your city-state no matter how opposing forces choose to target you.

Control Over Your Resources: Dive into resource management and industrial production to grow your city-state to an empire that even neighboring regions would be jealous of. With 100 different types of resources to mine, farm, refine, and manufacture, there is no end in sight to how powerful a city you can become for either good or nefarious means.

Become a Logistical Powerhouse: Streamline supply lines to ensure that every aspect of your empire is running on all cylinders. Trade with merchants and smugglers or agree to larger trade deals with outside factions. Keeping production running as smoothly as possible will make your workers happy and your city-state as desirable as can be.

Alter History With Every Choice: Every single choice has an impactful effect on the narrative, economy, and the fate of your citizens. Whether you are a leader of peace or exert your tyrannical power upon others, every action will alter the course of this alternate history timeline.

