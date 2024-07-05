Posted in: Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Killing Time, Killing Time: Resurrected

Killing Time: Resurrected Releases Second Deep Dive Video

Check out the latest deep dive video for Killing Time: Resurrected, as Nightdive Studios is still working on this modernized HD version.

Nightdive Studios released a new video this week for Killing Time: Resurrected, as we got a second deep dive preview with the developers. This is basically an 18-minute chat with the team as they go over many of the improvements that you'll see in this HD edition of the mid-90s first-person horror shooter. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting for the team to give us a release date.

Killing Time: Resurrected

Killing Time: Resurrected is an HD edition of the humorous horror shooter once described as "the bastard child of Doom and The 7th Guest." When it was released in 1995, the original Killing Time quickly became a smash hit among fans of action, adventure, mystery, and puzzle games. Killing Time: Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings. Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time: Resurrected casts players as a former Egyptology student trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. Ms. Conway's ritual to bestow eternal life backfires, and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It's up to players to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of supernatural horrors.

Murder Around Every Corner: A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem.

A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem. Ghost Stories: Listen to the remembrances of the seven video-real apparitions and ghostly guests. They offer clues as to what past heinous acts actually transpired in the cursed mansion.

Listen to the remembrances of the seven video-real apparitions and ghostly guests. They offer clues as to what past heinous acts actually transpired in the cursed mansion. Stunning Graphics: Look up and down and turn around with a complete 360 view. The three-dimensional mansion offers outdoor areas, staircases, and intricately detailed ceilings and floors.

Look up and down and turn around with a complete 360 view. The three-dimensional mansion offers outdoor areas, staircases, and intricately detailed ceilings and floors. Keep Your Guard Up!: The original music makes this old haunt strongly inviting, eh? But beware. Every room, every passage in the estate holds dreadful dangers.

The original music makes this old haunt strongly inviting, eh? But beware. Every room, every passage in the estate holds dreadful dangers. Max Efficiency: Enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas.

Enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas. Updated Controls: Redesigned controls to support PlayStation and Xbox gamepads.

