Killsquad Reveals PlayStation Release Date In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Killsquad as it comes to PlayStation consoles, giving a better look at console gameplay.

Indie developer and publisher Novarama revealed a new trailer for their game Killsquad as they let players know when the game would be coming to PlayStation. The game has already been out on PC since 2019, providing players with a game that's part hack-n-slash, part twin-stick-shooter, and part four-player co-op. The latest trailer shows off the kind of gameplay you'll receive in the console version and how it changed things up to fit a controller playstyle. Enjoy the trailer as the game will drop on July 20th.

"Killsquad delivers frantic, direct, skill-oriented control as you shoot fast, dodge fast, or die even faster. Our core are short, 10-20 minute adrenaline pumping contracts you can enjoy solo or with up to 4 friends in co-op. So it feels a bit like a twin-stick shooter. Or a hack and slash. Or a top-down dungeon crawler. Or a sci-fi bullet hell. Well, it feels like Killsquad. And it's a lot of fun to play solo or with others. Killsquad features five hero classes for you to choose from, each with its own weapons and skills. These combine melee and ranged characters to fit different playstyles. Along your adventures, you'll be able to acquire and equip powerful upgrades for each of your skills, which activate during your contracts. And, if you survive, claim your bounty to spend it on tons of new equipment, such as weapons, power-ups, and gear, or cosmetics to show off."

"Fight your way through +30 contracts in the Campaign Map, visiting five planets along the way. Jump in with your friends or with any other bounty hunter. You can come to the aid of another squad by joining them mid-mission in real-time. Cooperate to complete each contract or compete with each other to earn the highest scores. Obtain weapons and gears with unique characteristics that affect the skills of your hero. Earn the trust of the Unseen by finding their Talismans: strong and complex artifacts with exciting passive effects. But be wary, these abilities at first will be detrimental, but through effort and killing lots of monsters can level up to turn into powerful items. Use everything in combination with your skills and upgrades to create game-breaking builds, and make the heroes your own."

