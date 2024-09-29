Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Fairy Tail 2

Koei Tecmo Makes Multiple Updates During 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Koei Tecmo released a few pieces of news during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as they covered a few games during the convention

As it was with several studios this weekend, Koei Tecmo released a few announcements and updates in the middle of the 2024 Tokyo Game Show. Among the news bits was the announcement of Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian, a new trailer for Fairy Tail 2, and new gameplay information for Dynasty Warriors: Origins. We have the details of all three for you here.

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian

Developer Gust unveiled the first teaser trailer for their new Atelier game, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian. Set in the universe of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, this new Atelier title will embark players on a magical adventure featuring a new protagonist.

Fairy Tail 2

To capture the intensity and thrill of the Alvarez Empire Arc, Fairy Tail 2 features revamped real-time magical battles packed with even more spectacular action. In addition to their powerful emblematic attacks, the Fairy Tail guild members will unleash impressive attacks in cooperation with their allies by using "Link Attacks" and "Unison Raid" to defeat their enemies. Speed, precision, and synergy will be the key to a triumphant strategy over the formidable Spriggan 12 mages. In the newly unveiled trailer, fans get a glimpse of the new character progression mechanics that will allow them to create their own Fairy Tail experience by managing the skill progression of their favorite characters. Players will also be able to deepen their Fairy Tail experience by unlocking character stories as they advance through the story, giving them the opportunity to discover new facets of these beloved characters thanks to brand-new, original sequences and interactions.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

From the "Yellow Turban Rebellion" to the climax of the "Battle of Chibi," the story of Dynasty Warriors: Origins will transport players to the heart of an ancient China in turmoil. Through the eyes of a nameless hero, players will have to make choices in order to restore peace and shape history to their own experience. Travelling across the world map as they embark on their epic journey, players can suppress rebellions or choose to rescue government forces during "Missions", overcome "Skirmishes", and visit various locations where they will be able to buy weapons. Throughout their quest, players will also encounter a variety of characters familiar to the Dynasty Warriors franchise, such as Cao Cao and Liu Bei. Depending on the bond forged, these characters can become traveling companions or an enemy.

Battles in Dynasty Warriors: Origins will require players to be more strategic than ever before. A variety of "Tactics" can be used to command their allies and coordinate forces. By gathering a large number of soldiers under their command, fans will also be able to form a "Large Force," which they can lead by deploying "Grand Tactics" maneuvers. This will allow players to radically change the course of a battle. However, users will need to keep an eye on their opponents, who will also be able to form a "Large Force" and will try to deploy their own "Grand Tactics" to win. In 1 vs. 1,000 combat, players will have to master and alternate between swift and powerful attacks that can break an opponent's guard. Repeated attacks will increase the protagonist's "Bravery", enabling them to use powerful and unique attacks called "Arts". These "Arts" will be unique to each weapon, so it will be crucial for players to master the various arsenal at their disposal, allowing the protagonist to gain "Rank" and thus improve their skills.

Not only will players have to master the protagonist's various attacks if they want to emerge victorious on the battlefield, but they will also have to strengthen their defense. By blocking enemy attacks at the right moment, they can unleash a powerful riposte, "Parry," which creates a breach in the enemy's defense. Some attacks cannot be blocked, so players will have to dodge them before counterattacking. Finally, players will sometimes encounter powerful officers protected by an energy called "Resolution." Players will have to work on reducing this "Resolution" to weaken them before they can launch a powerful "Assault" attack, which can sometimes be the decisive coup de grâce.

