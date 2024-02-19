Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Library Of Ruina, Project Moon

Library Of Ruina Releases Second Gameplay Trailer

Check out the second official gameplay trailer for Library Of Ruinam as Arc System Works will release the game this coming March.

Article Summary Second gameplay trailer for Library Of Ruina showcases new game aspects ahead of March release.

Arc System Works teases prologue scene and unique battle mechanics in the latest footage.

Library Of Ruina, sequel to Lobotomy Corporation, involves tactical battles with a deckbuilding twist.

Players roll dice for attack turns, strategize with Battle Pages, and turn enemies into useful Books.

Arc System Works and Project Moon have released a second gameplay trailer for Library Of Ruina, showing off a few new aspects of the game ahead of launch. Specifically, the trailer explores the opening prologue scene and some of the unique battle mechanics. You can enjoy the trailer here as we're still waiting to find out when this Spring the game will arrive for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Library Of Ruina

Library of Ruina is the follow-up to Project Moon's Lobotomy Corporation, taking place in the same world and setting. Players take the role of Roland, the self-proclaimed "washed up" j Fixer. After his sudden appearance in the Library, Roland finds himself assisting the director, Angela, in her search for the "One Absolute Book." To obtain this book, they must invite Guests to the library – Guests who meet their end during their reception are transformed into Books, guiding them to new Guests, and eventually the One Absolute Book. In this Library Battle Simulation, players battle guests that arrive in the Library that require a unique strategy to defeat.

During the battle, both sides roll dice to determine who moves first. A match begins when two characters target each other with attacks. Both sides roll dice, and the side with the higher roll wins. This allows them to damage the opponent – a combination of tactics and luck will lead players to victory. Winning a battle turns guests into Books, which can be extracted to Pages to create equipment or trigger various effects, expanding the strategies available for the next battle. Checking the stats and weaknesses of guests before each battle begins and putting together unique Battle Pages to expand strategic approaches throughout the game is essential. This customization and evolving strategy throughout Library of Ruina allows for a deep, tactical deckbuilding experience.

