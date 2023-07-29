Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Life By You, Paradox Tectonic

Life By You Receives New Early Access Release Date

Paradox Interactive confirms their new life management sim Life By You will be getting released for Early Access, but not until 2024.

Paradox Interactive, along with their in-house development studio Paradox Tectonic, confirmed that Life By You will be coming to Early Access. The company revealed the game as an all-inclusive way to live out a fantasy life with characters you control and make decisions for. Backed by the idea that this will be one of the most customizable and modded games you'll see from them. While seeing this early is exciting, the downside is that it won't happen until March 5th, 2024. Yes, that is a real date for JUST Early Access. You can read more about the game and see the latest dev video below.

"Open up a new world of creative possibilities in Life By You. Be in total control of the humans that you create, the towns that you build, the stories that you tell. And, oh yes – mods! As an Early Access game, we look forward to working directly with you, our players, to determine the ideas and content that will drive the priorities in our game development and bring Life Ny You to full launch. We know life is always better with a heavy sprinkle of your imagination, so we're empowering you with a wide variety of Creator Tools so you can design your lives the way you see fit – or break the rules of life itself. Designed to be one of the most moddable and open life-simulation games, we look forward to the humans, stories, and creations that you'll make with Life By You."

Play in an open world: Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences.

Expand your creativity: Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

Take direct control: Drag and drop your humans into their place – or drive them directly in third-person mode. Live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family.

Tell stories through conversations: Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human's unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game.

Design your own world: Build your humans' dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns.

Create fully customized humans: Design your families in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

