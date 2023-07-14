Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive, Mobile

Blue Archive Is Preparing Fans For The End Of The Main Story

Nexon looks to be bringing in some closure for Blue Archive fans as they are preparing to start the final chapter for the main story.

Nexon has launched a brand new website for their game Blue Archive this week, in which they are going to start wrapping up the main story. To be clear, they're not ending the game; this is a focus on the primary storyline that has been going through the game since it launched. Right now, the website is just a countdown clock, as they will be revealing more there on July 21st at 2am PT. They are going to be releasing four chapters for this final round of content, so it's not like this is a one-and-done as they look to pad things out for a while. We got more details from the devs below.

"Main Story Part 1: Final Episode, titled "Where All Miracles Begin," is set to captivate players as it unfolds through four chapters released in sequential order. Starting from Friday, July 21 until Thursday, Sept. 5, each chapter will reveal new twists and turns in the storyline, beginning with Chapter 1: Operation Recapture Schale. In addition to the story updates, Blue Archive fans can anticipate a Special Live Stream titled Blue Archive Kivotos Live. Scheduled at 9 a.m. UTC on Friday, July 21, the event will be streamed on the official YouTube channel. Fans can expect a wealth of exclusive information, benefits and insights related to the Final Episode."

"Leading up to the Final Episode, Nexon has planned a series of in-game celebrations for players to enjoy. On Friday, July 21, those who complete the Main Story Recollection Albums, including "Justice Task Force" and "Eden treaty," will be rewarded with Coupons, which can be used on the Special Webpage Mini Games to claim various rewards, including Credit Points, Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Ticket and Beginner/Normal/Advanced Tech Notes Choice Ticket. Additionally, on Tuesday, July 25, all users will receive a special reward of Pyroxene x1,200."

