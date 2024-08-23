Posted in: Games, Life Is Strange, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure Releases "Powers Unveiled" Trailer

Square Enix released a new trailer for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure during Gamescom 2024, as we explore the protagonist's powers

Main character Max Caulfield's Pulse ability allows shifting between two parallel worlds.

The game involves solving a murder that threatens both timelines.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure releases on October 29, 2024, with a fresh soundtrack.

Square Enix dropped a new trailer for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure while Gamescom 2024 was happening, specifically looking at the powers of the protagonist. As it is with all of the games in the series, the lead character has some special abilities that help them traverse the game and play into the premise. For this game, the main character, Max Caulfield, has the ability to shift between two parallel worlds with what they're calling a Pulse ability. This power grants her a glimpse into the opposite timeline before jumping into it. However, danger doesn't stay on one side; you'll constantly jump from each side to gain info, solve puzzles, and attempt to solve an impossible murder. Enjoy the trailer above as the game comes out on October 29, 2024, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time – a power she's not used in years… instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again – in both versions of reality. Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

Max is thrust into a thrilling supernatural murder mystery – more dangerous than ever before! Forge allies and pursue suspects across two versions of reality, shaping both timelines through unforgettable choices. A relentless detective has Max in his sights, and Safi's killer grows closer with every clue uncovered. Can Max survive long enough – to do the impossible? Explore two versions of a vivid winter campus, each packed with clues, secrets, and tough decisions. A rich original score, new songs, and thrilling licensed tracks!

