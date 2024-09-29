Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Little Big Adventure - Twinsen’s Quest, Studio [2.21]

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen's Quest Drops New Video With Demo

Check out the latest video for Little Big Adventure - Twinsen’s Quest showing the making of the game while a free demo is now available

Developer Studio [2.21] and Microids unveil a new "Making Of" video for Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest.

Five-minute video highlights behind-the-scenes work on character and world design, staying true to original ethos.

A free demo is available to play on Steam, offering a hands-on experience of the remake's modernized gameplay.

Discover an enhanced universe with new art, fluid levels, and a soundtrack by original composer Philippe Vachey.

Developer Studio [2.21] and publisher Microids released a new video for Little Big Adventure – Twinsen's Quest, showing the "Making Of" this particular title. This five-minute video shows off a lot of the behind-the-scenes work the team has been doing on this game, especially with the design of the characters and the world to set it apart from others in the franchise while still retaining some of the iconic design that went into previous titles. Along with the video comes a free demo, which is available to play right now on Steam.

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen's Quest

The story takes place on a planetoid with two suns, where four species live in perfect harmony… Until the day Dr. Funfrock, a brilliant scientist, invented cloning and teleportation, gradually bringing the inhabitants under his total control. Playing as Twinsen, you are a model citizen who overnight becomes a fugitive pursued by Dr. Funfrock's henchmen. Throughout your journey from island to island, you must tirelessly search for the other rebels and form an underground network to end the clone occupation. Armed with your mysterious Magic Ball, which becomes more and more powerful as the adventure progresses, only you are capable of overturning the powers that be…

With a new artistic direction, modernized gameplay, and all-new music composed by Philippe Vachey, this remake recaptures the magic of the original game while incorporating today's know-how. Players will be able to rediscover the enchanting world of the Twinsun planetoid, master the Magic Ball for bouncy adventures, and immerse themselves in a deeply themed narrative while exploring levels that have been redesigned for greater fluidity.

Plunge into a unique universe enhanced by a brand-new look and redesigned controls.

The Magic Ball was brought into 2024, promising a range of challenges against the clones.

Travel across the entire planet and discover reimagined islands in an open world.

An action-adventure game mixed with exploration.

A brand-new soundtrack by the original composer, Philippe Vachey

