Littlelands Confirms Free Demo To Arrive In Mid-2024

Its still at least seven months away, but Apogee Entertainment revealed that Littlelands will be getting a free demo next year.

Article Summary Rafael Martín and Apogee Entertainment tease a free Littlelands demo for mid-2024.

The unexpected timing of the announcement fuels anticipation ahead of The Game Awards.

Littlelands to feature customizable characters, quests, and a vibrant 3D world.

Engage in gardening, fishing, and decorating in a charming, diorama-style environment.

Developer Rafael Martín and publisher Apogee Entertainment announced that they will be releasing a free demo for Littlelands sometime next year. Considering we're in November, and the reveal is for some time in Mid-2024, the timing of the announcement is really weird. In fact, with everything being announced this month, we're kind of surprised they didn't hang onto this one until around or at The Game Awards, since, in theory, the earliest we'll see the game is May. But for now, we got a new trailer below to show it off.

"Embark on the biggest little cozy quest of a lifetime. Littlelands, a peaceful, thriving, comfy world full of quirky characters, proves to be more than meets the eye — full of mystery, secret areas, and NPC-driven quests that can have you suddenly on an unforgettable adventure. What begins as a simple errand to fix a broken computer at Grandma's house evolves into a mystery-solving escapade that is equally epic as it is delightful. Step into a vibrant 3D realm and create a pint-sized protagonist with a plethora of character customization options. Trek from village to village, through lush jungles, atop awe-inspiring mountains, and across the parched desert in search of secret relics of the past."

"Adventure big and small with plenty of side quests along the way. Form friendships with the peculiar Littlelands townsfolk, discover their stories, and help them with their tasks to uncover clues leading to new adventures. Discover dungeons bursting with long-hidden loot for the taking, and fend off hungry goblinettes, bats, and skeletons with a mighty sword or far-reaching bow. Play at any pace, and rest at a cozy home between jaunts into the unknown. Tend to budding gardens early in the morning, or bask in the moonlight with a full day-night system. Plant and harvest a farm's worth of berries, and fish for the catch of the day, whip up a tasty meal, or go treasure hunting with shovel in hand. Spend riches to customize your abode with elaborate front yard waterfalls and welcoming patio setups in a charming and vibrant diorama-style world. Crank up a state-of-the-art home stereo system, and spin the Littlelands soundtrack, coming soon to Apogee Music."

