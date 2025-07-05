Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Megagon Industries

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Adds New Update For Latest Milestone

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders has a new massive free update available, bringing with it a new mode, new challenges, and more

Article Summary Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders celebrates one million players with a major free update.

The Freestylers Update introduces Trick Mode and Free Ride Mode with leaderboards and achievements.

New accessibility features include auto-break, auto-accelerate, and customizable controls for all players.

Snow Riders offers online multiplayer, challenging tricks, shortcuts, and unlockable gear on snow-covered peaks.

Indie game developer and publisher Megagon Industries released a new free update for Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders to celebrate a specific milestone. The devs are saying the game has reached one million players, so to commemorate the occasion, they have dropped in The Freestyle update, which comes with a number of new challenges, Free Ride Mode, new accessibility features, and more. We have the finer details from the team below as it's now available to download.

The Freestylers Update

The Freestylers Update adds two major new modes, Trick Mode and Free Ride Mode. In Trick Mode players compete for style over speed, completing over 100 challenges in a grounds-up reimagining of the Snow Riders experience. Free Ride Mode is a beloved mode from Megagon's earlier hit Lonely Mountains: Downhill, now on the slopes of Snow Riders! The ultimate challenge to all speedrunners, Free Ride removes all checkpoints, allowing players to carve their own ultrafast route down the mountain. Both modes come with full leaderboard support and new achievements. There's also a wide range of new accessibility features, including auto-break, auto-accelerate, toggling buttons instead of holding them, and button mapping.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Test your skiing skills in breathtaking mountain scenery. Perform tricks, discover shortcuts and try to best your time in the snowy followup to hit mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Enjoy the slopes alone, participate in thrilling online multiplayer races or gather your friends and conquer the mountain together. Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go! Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breathtaking landscapes.

Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, adding save points as you go, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players. Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less traveled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks as you play! Whether you're looking for a challenge or a chilled-out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!