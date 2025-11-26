Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Megagon Industries

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Announces PS5 Launch Date

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders has been given an official release date for PlayStation 5, as the game arrives in early December

Article Summary Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders arrives on PlayStation 5 with an official launch set for December 3, 2025.

Includes all updates so far, featuring the brand new Freestylers Update with Trick Mode and Free Style mode.

Tackle stunning snowy slopes solo or join online multiplayer races and cooperative challenges for 2-8 players.

Unlock new gear, perform tricks, and find shortcuts while exploring breathtaking winter mountain landscapes.

Indie game developer and publisher Megagon Industries has confirmed the new PlayStation 5 release date for Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders. The game is celebrating a few milestones, including their claim of reaching one million players, so to celebrate, they have revealed the PS5 launch date for December 3, 2025. This version of the game comes with everything released so far, including the new Freestylers Update, which adds the new Trick Mode and the fan favorite Free Style mode, as seen in their previous game, Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Enjoy the latest trailer above before the game drops next week.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Test your skiing skills in breathtaking mountain scenery. Perform tricks, discover shortcuts and try to best your time in the snowy followup to hit mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Enjoy the slopes alone, participate in thrilling online multiplayer races or gather your friends and conquer the mountain together. Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go! Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breathtaking landscapes.

Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, adding save points as you go, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players. Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less traveled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks as you play! Whether you're looking for a challenge or a chilled-out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

