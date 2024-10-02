Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Standing Stone Games, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings Online

Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of Morgoth Goes Up For Pre-Order

Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of Morgoth has gone up for pre-order, as the expansion will be released sometime this Fall

Article Summary Pre-order Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of Morgoth now!

Explore the uncharted Near Harad in thrilling new expansion.

Choose from three editions: Standard, Collector's, or Ultimate.

Shape Middle-earth's fate against Morgoth's dark legacy.

Daybreak Games and Standing Stone Games have confirmed the next expansion for The Lord of the Rings Online: Legacy of Morgoth is now up for pre-order. The content is designed to explore a previously unexplored corner of J.R.R. Tolkien's world, as players will head into the Near Harad to stop a potential threat from storming Middle-earth and wreaking havoc upon its lands. As is the case with previous expansions, you'll have three options to choose from, as you'll have the Standard Edition for $40, the Collector's Edition for $80, and the Ultimate Fan Bundle for $130. We have more info below and the trailer above as we wait for a release date to be revealed.

Legacy of Morgoth

Venture into the untamed wilds of Near Harad, where ancient secrets lurk beneath sun-scorched sands and treacherous marshlands! Feel the thrill of discovery as you race against time, deciphering cryptic maps and forging unlikely alliances. In this land of hidden perils and breathtaking vistas, your choices will shape the fate of Middle-earth. With courage as your compass, pursue cunning traitors through scorching deserts, petrified forests, and wind-carved canyons. Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the fierce and enigmatic peoples of this land to prevent against a coming darkness more terrifying than Mordor's shadow. For in these mysterious lands awaits something that few would have dreamed in their most terrible of nightmares: the Legacy of Morgoth.

The Lord of the Rings Online

In The Lord of the Rings Online, join the world's greatest fellowship of players in the faithful online re-creation of J. R. R. Tolkien's legendary Middle-earth. From the crumbling, shadowed ruins of Weathertop to the ageless, golden wood of Lothlórien, immerse yourself in Middle-earth as you have never seen it before. Visit the peaceful, verdant fields of the Shire, brave the dark depths of the Mines of Moria, and raise a pint at the Prancing Pony in Bree!

