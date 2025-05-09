Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Stormteller Games

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die Releases Third Dev Diary

Check out the third developer diary for Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, as the team continues to work toward a release this year

Article Summary Lost in Random: The Eternal Die drops its third dev diary, focusing on immersive sound and audio design.

Players fight through a randomly generated gauntlet filled with monstrous pawns and giant board games.

Each run mixes chaos and strategy, requiring clever use of luck, dice rolls, and quick decisions to survive.

Explore board game-inspired dungeons, tackle unique challenge rooms, and uncover secrets within the Eternal Die.

Indie game developer Stormteller Games and publisher Thunderful Games released a new developer diary this week for their upcoming game, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. The third in the series, this one focuses on the sounds and audio of the game, as they have taken great work to make every single noise you hear in the game matter. Its a fun little video that gives insight into the work they're doing. You can check out the video above as we're still waiting on the team to confirm some kind of release date for 2025.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune, have been captured inside the Eternal Die, where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet, where they'll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games to claim treasure, which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.

Random-Infused Runs: Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes.

Each run is a unique blend of chance, offering unexpected twists, challenges, and rewards. Adapt, strategize, and embrace the chaos as you navigate through ever-changing landscapes. Mastering the Game of Chance: Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate.

Hone your skills in a mysterious prison governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it's rolling with Fortune, evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate. Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, the Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!