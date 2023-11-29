Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bossa Studios, Lost Skies

Lost Skies Shows Off Exploration & Traversal Options

Humble Games released a new developer diary for Lost Skies, with new information about how you'll get around the world and more.

Article Summary Explore new traversal mechanics in Lost Skies, including parachuting and skyships.

Pre-Alpha testing of Lost Skies approaches, with a focus on community feedback.

Discover islands created by the player community with the Island Creator tool.

Experience enhanced grappling hook physics for solo and multiplayer adventures.

Developer Bossa Studios and publisher Humble Games have released new notes and a dev video for Lost Skies, revealing how you'll get around the game. As you can see from the image here, you'll be doing more than just walking, as you'll have a few different ways to traverse the lands and explore, including parachuting everywhere, using skyships, a swing rope, and more. We have a few notes, but we primarily have quotes from one of the devs to go with the video, as they show off everything at your disposal. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but they are gearing up for Pre-Alpha testing soon.

"We've been gathering feedback from our community since we announced Lost Skies, and they have given us vital feedback on what works and doesn't work, what is too easy or too difficult and many other gameplay elements," said Luke Williams, Lead Designer of Lost Skies. "With our move into pre-alpha, we can bring in more playtesters, get more feedback and keep expanding and improving the game. Alongside our playtest of the game, we have also released a playtest build of our Island Creator tool, which allows players to build their own floating islands and upload them. Our current pre-alpha playtest has added new islands to explore, including islands made by our community, which already show off the complexity and beauty of our islands, and the fragments of ruined civilizations from before the mysterious event that shattered the world."

"Our goal at Bossa Games is to build the best worlds for friends to have fun together in, while ensuring that no experience is locked off for solo players," continued Williams. "If you can see somewhere, we want you to be able to reach it, alone or with your friends – whether you are climbing, gliding, grappling, or flying. Lost Skies is inspired by an earlier game made by Bossa, Worlds Adrift, and we have taken many popular mechanics and improved them. The crags and ruins of our islands make perfect playgrounds for grappling and swinging; with our physics-based grappling hook – our community is already finding new ways to reach unexpected places using agility and momentum."

