Magic: The Gathering To Hold Duskmourn Panel at PAX West 2024

Wizards of the Coast will be holding a special Magic: The Gathering - Duskmourn panel at PAX West 2024 to talk about the new set

Wizards of the Coast revealed they will have a special panel at PAX West this month as they go more in-depth about Magic: The Gathering's Duskmourn set. The panel is called Magic: The Gathering – Duskmourn: House of Horror Debut, which will take place on August 31 from 2-3 pm PT in the Main Theater, which will also be broadcast live for those who aren't in attendance in Seattle that weekend. The panel will focus on revealing more about this set as they have channeled their inner '80s horror film fantasies and brought them to the realm of MTG. The early hype about it is the idea of having a haunted house in one deck with terrors that will give you an edge in many ways, and this panel will give you a better insight into what that means before they launch it on September 27. We have more details about the panel for you below, as it will be taking place during PAX West 2024, happening at the Seattle Convention Center from August 30-September 2.

Magic: The Gathering – Duskmourn: House of Horror Debut

Enter Duskmourn with us… if you dare. In this new set from Magic: The Gathering, the monsters under the bed are real. Learn more about the lore surrounding this plane-enveloping House, delve into the set's hauntingly beautiful cards and artwork, and be among the first to uncover new mechanics that will set the scene for your opponent's greatest fears to come to life. Come play with us – it's your skin in the game. Join Wizards of the Coast's Director of Communications – Blake Rasmussen, Executive Producer – Mike Turian, Senior Art Director – Ovidio Cartagena, and Senior Game Designer – Annie Sardelis, as they debut Duskmourn, a new Magic plane inspired by horror movies, games, and other media from the 1980s through modern day.

