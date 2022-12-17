MapleStory M Officially Launches Remastered Explorer Class

Nexon has released a brand new update for MapleStory M as the team has launched the newly remastered Explorer class. The class has been given a top-to-bottom upgrade that will suit the meta more and give players a chance to try some new abilities in the mix. The update to the class comes with a big holiday update, which you can read about below.

Holiday Events – December 14th-January 10th

Help a busy Mr. Kim prepare for the holidays! All mobile Maplers can earn various reward items during this event by playing holiday-themed mini-games:

Mr. Kim's Gift: Receive a holiday present from a grateful Mr. Kim when visiting him during the event period.

Holiday Toy Crafter: An event where players can acquire a Toy Monster Box while hunting which can summon monsters; summoned monsters drop toy pieces that can be gathered and used as an ingredient to buff items.

Search for the Strongest Rudolph: In an event similar to Hotel Maple Infinity Pool, players can earn rewards based on the distance the selected Rudolph gets.

Giant Snowman Invasion: Feel like hunting a Giant Snowman? He's invaded Happy Town! Gather a party and take him on to receive seasonal coin rewards.

Holiday Jukebox Event: Based on the missions you complete, get rewarded with a cosmetic chair item that plays MapleStory M background music when seated.

Cookie Baking: In the mood to bake? Copy the look of cookies and get rewards!

Beginner Explorer & Thrillseeker Level Up Events

All Explorer classes (except Pathfinder) can earn rewards when achieving certain level milestones or leveling up.

Beginner Explorer Level Up Event: Available for Explorers level 160 or lower, rewards achievable when reaching a certain level.

Thrillseeker Level Up Event: Available for Explorers level 161 to level 199, rewards are achievable when leveling up two levels.

Explorer Remaster On-time Event – December 14th-21st

Extra Character Slot Coupon, Auto-battle Charge Ticket, Whetstone, and Pet Box reward package available upon logging in. All Jobs 200 Level Up Event – December 14 after maintenance to January 10, 2023. Logging into the game with a character over level 200 grants you rewards!

Mega Burning Plus Event – December 14 after maintenance to January 10, 2023: Registered characters may earn additional two levels every time their character levels up until level 140 during the event period.