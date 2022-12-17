MapleStory M Officially Launches Remastered Explorer Class

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Nexon has released a brand new update for MapleStory M as the team has launched the newly remastered Explorer class. The class has been given a top-to-bottom upgrade that will suit the meta more and give players a chance to try some new abilities in the mix. The update to the class comes with a big holiday update, which you can read about below.

MapleStory M Officially Launches Remastered Explorer Class
Credit: Nexon

Holiday Events – December 14th-January 10th

Help a busy Mr. Kim prepare for the holidays! All mobile Maplers can earn various reward items during this event by playing holiday-themed mini-games:

  • Mr. Kim's Gift: Receive a holiday present from a grateful Mr. Kim when visiting him during the event period.
  • Holiday Toy Crafter: An event where players can acquire a Toy Monster Box while hunting which can summon monsters; summoned monsters drop toy pieces that can be gathered and used as an ingredient to buff items.
  • Search for the Strongest Rudolph: In an event similar to Hotel Maple Infinity Pool, players can earn rewards based on the distance the selected Rudolph gets.
  • Giant Snowman Invasion: Feel like hunting a Giant Snowman? He's invaded Happy Town! Gather a party and take him on to receive seasonal coin rewards.
  • Holiday Jukebox Event: Based on the missions you complete, get rewarded with a cosmetic chair item that plays MapleStory M background music when seated.
  • Cookie Baking: In the mood to bake? Copy the look of cookies and get rewards!

Beginner Explorer & Thrillseeker Level Up Events

  • All Explorer classes (except Pathfinder) can earn rewards when achieving certain level milestones or leveling up.
  • Beginner Explorer Level Up Event: Available for Explorers level 160 or lower, rewards achievable when reaching a certain level.
  • Thrillseeker Level Up Event: Available for Explorers level 161 to level 199, rewards are achievable when leveling up two levels.

Explorer Remaster On-time Event – December 14th-21st

  • Extra Character Slot Coupon, Auto-battle Charge Ticket, Whetstone, and Pet Box reward package available upon logging in. All Jobs 200 Level Up Event – December 14 after maintenance to January 10, 2023. Logging into the game with a character over level 200 grants you rewards!
  • Mega Burning Plus Event – December 14 after maintenance to January 10, 2023: Registered characters may earn additional two levels every time their character levels up until level 140 during the event period.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.