Meet Your Maker Reveals New Dreadshore Update

Meet Your Maker is getting an all new update added to the game on June 27th, including a new map and mechanics to help you live.

Developer and publisher Behaviour Interactive revealed new details to the next major update for Meet Your Maker, as Dreadshore is coming this week. Officially being called Sector 1: Dreadshore, the content will bring about a new environment to compete in, as well as expand the game's toolbox of traps, guards, weapons, suits, and blocks. All of which have been designed to give you more ways to engineer or evade death. As part of the celebration for the release of this, the team is giving you a chance to claim the DLC's Arsenal Pack for free during the first two weeks following release. The content will drop on June 27th, which means you'll have until July 10th 11:59PM ET to claim it. In the meantime, here's more details of what to expect.

NEW DECO PACK: Tempest Cove

Players will be able to build Outposts using a brand-new free deco pack that matches the visual themes of the Dreadshore. Rusted metal railings, water-damaged wood, bellows that fill and deflate, and a set of decals featuring the salt-worn designs of a coastal shelter will give Builders the freedom to create a completely new atmosphere for their Outposts.

NEW CUSTODIAN: Nautilus

A Custodian suit with disturbing origins tied to the Dreadshore will also be available to players. According to local urban legend, Nautilus was said to have emerged from the lighthouse Sanctuary, dripping blood, wearing what resembled an ancient diving suit. With its hulking profile, this new Custodian suit enhances the effects of defensive weaponry, giving players a whole new way to approach challenging Outposts.

NEW TRAP: Sentry Beam

Builders will also gain a brand-new trap, complete with mods, that opens the door to incredible new kills and darkly-creative trap combos. The Sentry Beam, developed to contain the lighthouse Sanctuary's prisoners, uses motion tracking to lock onto a target and emit a narrow beam of super-heated amplified light. The trap's rapid delivery makes it an excellent choice for engaging fast moving targets. Should the beam miss its mark, it will ricochet multiple times, providing even more opportunity for a kill.

NEW GUARD: Ravager

A vicious new guard, the Ravager, will be introduced for both Builders to command, and Raiders to contend with. A disturbing byproduct of the lighthouse Sanctuary's genetic experiments, The Ravager simultaneously fires several projectiles in a scattershot attack that's more difficult to evade than a single bolt.

NEW WEAPON: Demolition Cannon

Raiders will gain another powerful weapon to add to their loadout when braving Meet Your Maker's toughest Outposts. Powerful and portable, the Demolition Cannon delivers an explosive payload in a reusable shell for a localized blast that causes tremendous damage.

Meet Your Maker Gameplay Updates

This new update doesn't just introduce fresh new ways to build and raid deadly fortresses, it also comes with several quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes to make Meet Your Maker even better:

For starters, the game will now recognize kills against Raiders who force quit or otherwise disconnect from the game, giving Builders a more accurate representation of how deadly their base is.

Another highly requested improvement gives Builders the ability to refill Prestige 10 bases forever and keep them online.

Other notable updates include a rebalancing of ranking tiers, updated tutorials, and Phoenix Pods being added to player's inventory by default.

