Men Of War II Reveals More Single-Player Campaign Footage Watch the latest video for Men Of War II as they show off more of the campaign, which you can plan during the Open Beta this May.

Fulqrum Publishing and Best Way revealed a new video this week for their upcoming game Men Of War II, as we get a better look at the game's campaign. The 20-minute video goes over several battles you'll be able to experience in the game, some of which are starter missions while others get more complex. You'll have a chance to try these out as the team is currently taking signups for their Open Beta, which is set to run from May 11th-15th. We have more info from the devs below to go with the video.

"The mission takes place near the village of Coisson, Normandy, 1944, and sees The 68th Motorized Infantry Battalion – led by Lieutenant Carl Young – on a rescue operation to make contact with artillery gunners of Company H, who recently ceased communication with command. The 68th Motorized Infantry Battalion is formed from what remained of two other battalions which took heavy losses during the Normandy landings. One used to be an infantry battalion, but the merged unit was reclassified as mechanised. In addition to Battle of Coisson, players can also experience two new additional, non-campaign, single-player missions during the open beta."

"The first of which, Towards Freedom, sees players command a squad of scouts and NKVD Special Forces on a mission to destroy a German camp and liberate the POWs held captive within. The opposition has superior numbers and ample reserves, meaning the player must utilise superior tactics – or else perish in an unequal battle. The final single-player mission available in the upcoming beta is Ambush, which takes place from the German perspective in Normandy, 1944. The 30th Panzergrenadier Regiment is taking heavy losses, and the decision has been made to ambush fresh US reinforcements while the regiment's main force is off fighting at the front line. The new enemy units must not reach that front line and must be stopped at all costs. During the beta Battle of Coisson, Towards Freedom, and Ambush can all be played in both single-player and cooperative multiplayer modes."