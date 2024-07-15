Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Leikir Studio, Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics Releases New Video About The Franchise History

Check out the latest video for Metal Slug Tactics as both current and past developers reflect on the franchise's roots until now.

Article Summary Leikir Studio and Dotemu unveil a new video exploring Metal Slug Tactics and its lineage.

Iconic characters return in a tactical RPG twist on the classic Metal Slug series.

The game offers high replayability with roguelite elements and dynamic strategy.

Tee Lopes composes an engaging original soundtrack for the Metal Slug universe.

Developer Leikir Studio and publisher Dotemu dropped a new video for Metal Slug Tactics, as the team talks about the legacy of the franchise. The video is pretty simple as they speak with team members from both companies, as well as veteran developers from SNK (who used to work on it) to reflect on the formation and legacy of Metal Slug, all the way until the current game. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2024.

Metal Slug Tactics

Metal Slug Tactics is both a respectful homage to an all-time classic and an imaginative new way to celebrate the renowned series, channeling Metal Slug's timeless aesthetic through gorgeous pixel art and fluid animation. The game's highly replayable battlefields pair shuffled layouts from hand-crafted sectors of terrain with subtle roguelite elements, pushing fighters to adapt and overcome unpredictable clashes as they master dynamic, strategic combat.

Wield classic Metal Slug weaponry, leveraging skill trees, perks, and a super attack-fueling adrenaline system to outwit and demolish the flanks of the series' signature villains. The action is backed by an original soundtrack featuring music from Tee Lopes (TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC). Metal Slug Tactics is wholly developed by Leikir Studio with support from Dotemu and access supplied by IP owner SNK.

Discover the first tactical RPG of the METAL SLUG Series

Experience a huge replayability with its die-and-retry roguelite progression

Enjoy amazing pixel art graphics, a heartfelt tribute to the series

Battle Morden's Army in 110 hand-crafted maps and 20 different mission types

Choose between 9 iconic characters from the series and create the perfect team

Bring the perfect setup for every mission with 36 different weapons and 176 weapon mods

Experiment with 36 loadouts and combos to outsmart your enemies

Challenge iconic bosses from the METAL SLUG universe

Headbang all the way with an amazing soundtrack by Tee Lopes

