Microids Records Puts Atari Recharged Vinyl On Pre-Order

Microids Records have teamed with Atari once again to release the new Atari Recharged vinyl soundtrack, coming out in January

Microids Records announced this week that they have partnered with Atari to release another album, as Atari Recharged will be coming out on vinyl this January. This new set of tracks comes from the Recharged Collection, as they have taken music from several titles in the series and put them together for a unique listening experience. You can read more about it below, as this album is currently going for $40 on pre-order, set to be released on January 17, 2025.

Atari Recharged

The Recharged Collection is a series of video games by Atari, Inc. that are covers and rearrangements of classic Atari franchises. The series was launched in 2020 with Missile Command: Recharged as the first title. The series has completely revived some franchises. Berzerk: Recharged, released on November 8, 2023, is the first game in the Berzerk series since the 1980s. It also includes titles like Asteroid: Recharged, Cavern of Mars: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Yar's Revenge: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Breakout Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, and Quantum: Recharged. Megan McDuffee composed a new soundtrack for each game. This vinyl includes the complete soundtrack of the collection: 40 tracks collected on two colored vinyls included in a gatefold edition.

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Atari following the success of Atari 50. It is with great enthusiasm that we venture into the world of the Recharged collection with this exclusive and comprehensive edition. Atari, an iconic brand, has captivated generations of gamers and remains a key figure in contemporary pop culture," said Frederic Claquin. Vice President of Microids Records.

"This 2LP limited edition color vinyl pressing is a wonderful tribute to the work of composer Megan McDufee, and we know fans of retro gaming and classic Atari games will want to have this in their personal collections," said Casandra Brown, Senior Director for Atari.

