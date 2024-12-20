Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: 3R Games, Monkies In The Brickland

Monkies In The Brickland Released for Meta Quest & PSVR2

3R Games have released their latest game, Monkies In The Brickland, as the VR platformer is out now on PSVR2 and Meta Quest

Article Summary Immerse in 3R Games' new VR world, Monkies In The Brickland, for PSVR2 and Meta Quest.

Guide Monkies through intricate puzzles using spirit blocks and strategic time control.

Explore 80 levels across five hand-drawn environments with future updates planned.

Combines intuitive gameplay with the challenge of saving every Monkie for top scores.

VR developer and publisher 3R Games have released their latest title, Monkies In The Brickland, which is available on Meta Quest and PSVR2. This new VR platformer will have you using resources to protect a set of monks who are running across small puzzle landscapes, as you try to protect them all and guide them to the end of their destination without falling, being crushed, or getting trapped. We have the latest trailer for you here, along with more info on the game, as it's out today on both platforms.

Monkies In The Brickland

Little Monkies need your help! Become the friendly spirit entity and lead their colorful pack through the mysterious Bricklands. Create safe passages between the portals, ensure Monkies safety and help them overcome all environmental obstacles! In the game, you become a time-controlling spirit leading mischievous Monkies safely through dangerous lands made of bricks – solid world chunks and spirit blocks that you deploy. The game's intuitive controls and overall vibe refer to the fun of building blocks and caring for small, dependent creatures – the Monkies!

Intuitive block building: Use your spirit blocks to fill the gaps in Monkies' path and create your own constructions.

Use your spirit blocks to fill the gaps in Monkies' path and create your own constructions. Time-flow control: Feeling overwhelmed? Press the RIGHT stick to slow down time and take a breath. Feeling in control? Press the LEFT stick to speed up time and check your building ideas in the blink of an eye!

Feeling overwhelmed? Press the RIGHT stick to slow down time and take a breath. Feeling in control? Press the LEFT stick to speed up time and check your building ideas in the blink of an eye! Pick-a-Monkie: Pick little Monkies to manually drag them over deadly obstacles, throw them in the air to get hard-to-reach prizes, and form hand bridges to lead them safely home.

Pick little Monkies to manually drag them over deadly obstacles, throw them in the air to get hard-to-reach prizes, and form hand bridges to lead them safely home. Easy to learn, hard to master: Aim for the highest score by saving every Monkie and mastering each level.

Aim for the highest score by saving every Monkie and mastering each level. Beautiful hand-drawn world: Explore five unique environments and tackle over 80 levels, with more exciting content planned in future updates

