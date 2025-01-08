Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly

Monopoly Releases Update Version & Three Expansion Packs

Hasbro has released an updated version of the board game Monopoly, and with it comes three special expansions for the game

Article Summary Experience the updated 2025 Monopoly edition with bigger pieces and fresh designs for its 90th Anniversary.

Spice up your game night with the Free Parking Jackpot Expansion for a chance to win big money.

The Go to Jail Expansion offers new mechanics, adding excitement and strategy to classic Monopoly gameplay.

Unlock endless opportunities with the Buy Everything Expansion, featuring instant-win Sale cards.

Hasbro has released four new items for the classic tabletop board game Monopoly, as they are catering to players who want to expand the game in certain ways as part of its 90th Anniversary. First off, they have a new 2025 edition of the game. This is the classic version, just in an updated box and board, with a new money design, slightly bigger pieces, and a few other slight adjustments. Meanwhile, they have created three expansions to the game you can use on this or any other edition of Monopoly to spice things up, as you can expand how Free Parking and Go To Jail work, as well as a way to make extra money off other actions in the game. We have more details about all four below, as they are currently on sale now.

Monopoly (2025 Edition)

Go big or go broke in the Monopoly board game! In this edition of the fun family game, experience the classic gameplay fans know and love, plus improved features. We've included a sleek storage tray to keep cash, cards, and components organized. We've also increased the size of the tokens, houses, and hotels from those in previous editions for easier handling. Players move around the board buying as many properties as they can. The more they own, the more rent they'll be able to collect from others. The last one with money, when all other players have gone bankrupt, wins! Looking for fun games for game night? This family board game for kids and adults is an exciting choice.

Free Parking Jackpot Expansion

Press your luck and pile up the cash! The Monopoly Free Parking Jackpot Expansion brings a fresh twist to the Monopoly game and takes half the time to play. Just attach this expansion to the classic Monopoly board and turn the 'Free Parking' space into a Jackpot. Spin the spinner for a chance to win BIG money! Upgrade to the Deal Mobile token and draw Bonus cards to take free properties and more. The game ends when all properties are owned or when one player has gone broke. The richest player wins! Break out this exciting Monopoly expansion pack for family game night, vacations, and fast fun anytime.

Go to Jail Expansion

Turns out, crime does pay! The Monopoly Go to Jail Expansion brings a fresh twist to the Monopoly game and takes half the time to play. Just add the expansion's attachment to the classic Monopoly board to turn the 'Jail' and 'Go to Jail' spaces into desired locations. While there, players can collect Corruption or Super Corruption cards that let them get away with mischief—and score advantages over other players! The game ends when all properties are owned or when one player has gone broke. The richest player wins! Break out this exciting Monopoly expansion pack for family game night, vacations, and fast fun anytime.

Buy Everything Expansion

Mr. Monopoly has opened the Sale Vault, and there's more for sale than ever before! The Monopoly Buy Everything Expansion brings a fresh twist to the Monopoly game and takes half the time to play. Just add this expansion to the classic Monopoly gameboard and everything is for sale. Players can buy every space and they can roll the Buy die to purchase more ways to win and abilities from the rotating Sale Vault. When all properties are owned, the richest player wins—or a player can win instantly by completing an instant-win Sale card! Break out this Monopoly extension for family game night, vacations, and fast fun anytime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!