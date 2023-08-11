Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super

More Dragon Ball Super Content Arrives In PUBG Mobile

You can now deck out some of your PUBG Mobile gear in special Dragon Ball Super cosmetics, but only for a limited time during the collab.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have revealed new content that's been added to PUBG Mobile, as more Dragon Ball Super material is available now. This time around, the team has taken a couple of popular characters and made them a part of the skins and designs portion of the game, as new Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan sets, themed vehicles, and weapon skins have all been added to the game. In other words, this is basically their way of slowly adding all the characters you know and love from the anime to the game in different ways over the course of several months. Which we can't blame them for, if we had a chance to deck out a game in DBS stuff, we'd take it. Here's more info from the devs on what you can get.

"From today until September 4th, players can choose between the powerful Ultimate Gohan or the wise and cunning Piccolo with all-new character sets! These sets will be available until the end of the collaboration, along with character Sets for Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and all of the other exclusive content that has been launched so far! In addition to these character, sets come three new items straight from the world of Dragon Ball Super! Glide across the map on the golden cloud "Kintoun," hop aboard "Bulma's Motorcycle" to speed across the battlegrounds, and pick up the Shenron DP-28 with stylish dragon motifs to bring to battle."

"Players have been enjoying the ground-breaking Dragon Ball Super-themed play modes, exclusive items, and iconic locations since the collaboration launched in July. This has already been one of the biggest partnerships in PUBG Mobile history and the first time Dragon Ball Super has ever collaborated with a mobile-only game, but it's not over yet! Jump in-game now to experience all of the Dragon Ball Super excitement before the collaboration ends on September 4th."

