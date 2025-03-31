Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Barrel Smash Studios, Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG

Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG Fully Revealed

Riot Games have finally dropped the Project K moniker and fully revealed that Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG is on the way

Article Summary Riot Games unveils Riftbound, a TCG inspired by League of Legends, for multiplayer and solo play.

Launch set "Origins" includes 300+ cards featuring champions like Viktor, Jinx, and Lee Sin.

Starter decks and booster packs available; find Riftbound globally in late 2025.

Riot partners with UVS Games to bring Riftbound to local stores and organized play events.

Riot Games have finally revealed what the mysterious Project K they've been working on is, with the reveal of Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game. Working with Barrel Smash Studios, the game has been designed to be played in 1v1 and multiplayer formats, including 2v2 and free-for-all. The game will be launched in sets, with the first one being called Origins, which will come with over 300 different cards. The launch will be a mix of starter sets, booster packs, and pre-constructed decks for the classic champions Viktor, Jinx, and Lee Sin. We have more details about the set below as it will launch this Summer.

Riftbound: League of Legends Trading Card Game

Bring your favorite characters off the screen and into your hands with Riftbound, a TCG inspired by League of Legends. Join old friends on a new battlefield, one that rewards your skill and dedication like no other. Grab your crew, craft your deck, and dive into your next game night adventure. Riftbound is a collectable trading card game featuring a vast array of characters and locales from League of Legends, available for purchase online and in game shops very soon. Follow us on our social channels to stay in the loop.

For new or casual players, Proving Grounds is the perfect way to kick off your Riftbound collection including starter decks featuring Lux, Annie, Master Yi, and Garen. For those looking to power up their decks, 14-card booster packs with a variety of rarities will be available at launch. Riftbound or 符文战场 in China will launch in Summer 2025 with Shining Soul. Riot Games and UVS Games will launch Riftbound in English-speaking countries in October 2025 and additional regional rollouts in 2026. Riot Games is partnering with UVS Games, an industry veteran with almost two decades of TCG experience, to ensure that players can find Riftbound in their local game stores and participate in organized play. Throughout the year, players will be able to demo and check out Riftbound decks at some of the upcoming Riot and tabletop events.

