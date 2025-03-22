Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Launches The Writhing Wilds Update

Blizzard Entertainment launched a new major update for Diablo Immortal this week, as The Writhing Wilds brings several changes

Article Summary Explore Sharval Wilds and join Druids and Witches in a quest to save the land from rampaging Fey spirits.

Experience the revamped Battlegrounds with a new map, objectives, and mechanical overhauls.

Enhance your character with three new Legendary Gems, increasing power and strategic options.

Collect materials from Elite Monsters to craft powerful, class-specific Legendary items.

Blizzard Entertainment released an all-new update for Diablo Immortal this week, as major changes and additions have arrived with The Writhing Wilds. The new content drives players into the untamed Sharval Wilds and introduces a revamped Battlegrounds experience, as you can now give your character new powers from one of three new Legendary Gems. This also launches a brand-new storyline called Epoch of Madness that will carry the game until year's end. We have more dev notes, and the video above shows off what you can expect, as the content is now live.

Diablo Immortal – The Writhing Wilds

A gale blows through a shrouded forest, the restless beasts within stir, and the air thrums with powerful magic. There are many secrets to discover in the Sharval Wilds. Our next major update, The Writhing Wilds, is rampantly growing with anticipation. This update introduces a new main quest, Battleground map, and updates to Crafting, Familiars, Vanguard, and more.

Sharval Wilds Main Questline : Explore the mysterious Sharval Wilds, where the land twists and warps under the influence of rampaging Fey spirits. Join forces with the forest's guardians—Druids and Witches—to uncover the source of this disturbance and protect the citizens of Sharval. But beware, you're not the only one vying to save the region.

: Explore the mysterious Sharval Wilds, where the land twists and warps under the influence of rampaging Fey spirits. Join forces with the forest's guardians—Druids and Witches—to uncover the source of this disturbance and protect the citizens of Sharval. But beware, you're not the only one vying to save the region. New Battlegrounds Map and Overhauls : A brand-new Battleground map is here to challenge your strategies. Plus, updates to objectives and mechanics breathe new life into the fight to destroy the Ancient Heart.

: A brand-new Battleground map is here to challenge your strategies. Plus, updates to objectives and mechanics breathe new life into the fight to destroy the Ancient Heart. Three New Legendary Gems : Colossus Engine (Five-Star Gem) : Grants Colossal Strength, boosting Skill damage by 50%, increasing size and Skill range, and granting knockback immunity. Specter Glass (Two-Star Gem) : Critical Hits shatter enemy armor, increasing damage dealt and Critical Hit Chance. Faltergrasp (One-Star Gem) : Critical Hits disable enemies, reducing their Movement Speed and preventing Dash skills.

: Forge Your Own Power: Collect ores and materials from Elite Monsters in the open world to craft Legendary items with class-specific affixes or Skill Stones with tailored attributes.

