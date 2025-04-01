Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Deadpool Secret Lair Cards

Magic: The Gathering and Marvel partner for a special Secret Lair release happening this month, as Deadpool arrives in the game

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering teams up with Marvel to launch Deadpool Secret Lair cards.

This limited Secret Lair set drops on April Pool's Day, with five unique game cards.

Cards include the new "Deadpool, Trading Card" and other powerful additions.

Non-foil is $39.99, foil version is $49.99; available online and at select stores.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new set of Marvel Secret Lair cards for April Fools' Day, but this set is no joke, as they've made a Deadpool set for Magic: The Gathering. This set fo five cards will be made available later this month, as you'll be able to snag collector's edition cards you can absolutely play with in any magic game. Provided you have a place for the Merc with a Mouth that isn't just sitting on your shelf for years until you need to make a car payment. These are all powerful cards that can mess up a game immediately if you play them right. You can read more about the set below and when you can snag them.

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: Deadpool

This April Pool's Day, the Merc with a Mouth has busted through Secret Lair's fourth wall to wreak havoc in his very own drop. Across five continuity-ruining cards, including the all-new "Deadpool, Trading Card" game card, the regenerating degenerate mocks everything that we hold dear. Now you can turn the unhinged antihero into your next commander—if you can get him to work with a team. This special Secret Lair drop will go on sale starting today at 9 a.m. PDT on the Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair store. All Secret Lair drops are $39.99 in non-foil and $49.99 in foil with a limited print run. Fans can also sign up for alerts on the Secret Lair website. This Secret Lair drop will also be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) stores in non-foil on April 25.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool Foil Edition Game Cards

1x Foil Deadpool, Trading Card

1x Foil Deadly Rollick

1x Foil Saw in Half

1x Foil Blasphemous Act

1x Foil Vandalblast

Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool Game Cards

1x Deadpool, Trading Card

1x Deadly Rollick

1x Saw in Half

1x Blasphemous Act

1x Vandalblast

The Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool drop is the continuation of the Magic: The Gathering x Marvel collaboration. The first tentpole Magic set based on Marvel's fan-favorite characters and epic stories will be Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man, which will be released globally on September 26.

