CipSoft Takes Control of The Settlers Online From Ubisoft

The Settlers Online has a new home after Ubisoft reliquished control of the franchise over to CipSoft, who will run things moving forward

Article Summary CipSoft acquires The Settlers Online as Ubisoft shifts focus amidst talks of a Tencent deal.

The move includes the game's dev team working at CipSoft's new Düsseldorf office.

CipSoft plans to invest in the game's future, leveraging its 30 years of online gaming expertise.

The Settlers Online to integrate with CipSoft's MultiPayer payment system for added synergy.

In what may be a sign of things to come after it was revealed that Ubisoft is probably getting sold to Tencent, The Settlers Online is now in control of CipSoft. Teh Settlers brand will still be with Ubisoft, but moving forward, the development team will continue their work on the browser-based title at CipSoft's new Düsseldorf office. Once the migration is complete, the company will focus on the game's development. This feels like one of what will lielly be many moves of Ubisoft casting off titles that are not heavy hitters in their company's portfolio. We have more from today's announcement for you here.

CipSoft Takes Over The Settlers Online

"The Settlers Online, with its rich tradition and passionate community, is a perfect match for CipSoft. We have always prioritized sustainable growth and long-term success over short-term gains or rapid expansion," says Stephan Vogler, one of the co-founders and managing directors at CipSoft. "We see tremendous potential in The Settlers Online and are committed to investing in the game's future."

Benedikt Grindel, Managing Director, Ubisoft Blue Byte, is pleased to pass the torch to a great partner after more than 15 years of running the game: "The Settlers Online and its community is close to our hearts. CipSoft's expertise is a perfect fit for this game, and we know it will be in very good and experienced hands. This change will give current and future players of The Settlers Online a promising future for the continued operation of the game. I also want to highlight that the agreement is a great opportunity for the current dev team to continue their successful work on this project."

CipSoft has nearly 30 years of experience in developing and operating online games. The MMORPG classic Tibia, released in 1997, is more successful than ever and continues to receive regular updates and new content. For the first time in its history, a brand-new playable class is being introduced to the game. "The takeover of The Settlers Online will not affect our continued commitment to Tibia or our upcoming MMORPG Persist Online," Vogler emphasizes.

CipSoft recently announced that it has expanded its portfolio by making Tibia's payment system available to other game developers under the new "MultiPayer" brand. The Settlers Online will, of course, also be integrated into this system and will benefit from additional synergies in this area.

