Satisfactory Releases The New Experimental Update

A whole new set of crazy options are open for you in Satisfactory with the latest update, as well as some new support options

Article Summary Satisfactory Update 1.1 introduces new features on the Experimental branch.

Enjoy official controller support for Xbox and DualSense controllers.

Capture moments with an overhauled Photo Mode and Dolly Mode.

New Hypertube and train features enhance travel and logistic capabilities.

Indie game publisher Coffee Stain Studios dropped a new update today for Satisfactory, as players now have some new options with the Experimental Update. Technically called Update 1.1, this is the first major update for the game since it left Early Access, and includes items like Photo Mode, controller support, new dangers, hypertubes, and more. We have more details below as the update is available now.

Satisfactory – The Experimental Update

The Experimental branch allows players to opt in to share their feedback on new features before they are added into the main game, shaping Satisfactory's development based on community response. Update 1.1 Experimental introduces highly-requested features that Pioneers across the galaxy can get their hands on, including official controller support, and an overhaul to Photo Mode making it easier than ever to capture those blissful and not-so-blissful moments on MASSAGE-2(A-B)b. Additionally, players can experience the new Hypertube Junction, more customisation options for logistics and architecture, and a mountain of quality of life changes.

Controller support has landed in Satisfactory. Pioneers can now experience the untamed alien terrain with the smooth control of Xbox Wireless Controller and DualSense controllers, making the journey to completing Project Assembly open to an even wider audience of gamers than before.

has landed in Satisfactory. Pioneers can now experience the untamed alien terrain with the smooth control of Xbox Wireless Controller and DualSense controllers, making the journey to completing Project Assembly open to an even wider audience of gamers than before. Photo Mode is being completely overhauled, with much more customisation and fine-tuning available for the most creative Pioneers. This includes a new UI and settings, new photo features like filters, effects, poses, colour adjustments, and a new Dolly Mode for more advanced filmmaking players.

is being completely overhauled, with much more customisation and fine-tuning available for the most creative Pioneers. This includes a new UI and settings, new photo features like filters, effects, poses, colour adjustments, and a new Dolly Mode for more advanced filmmaking players. Updated Hypertube structures allow for more versatile travel across the alien world. Prepare to create full network systems for travelling across the vast planet with the Hypertube Junction allowing for three-way connections, and the Hypertube Branch which splits existing Hypertube networks to new Hypertube networks.

allow for more versatile travel across the alien world. Prepare to create full network systems for travelling across the vast planet with the Hypertube Junction allowing for three-way connections, and the Hypertube Branch which splits existing Hypertube networks to new Hypertube networks. More realistic trains come with more realistic dangers. Trains will now derail entirely if manually driven to the end of a railway. To address this minor safety concern, Pioneers can now build Buffer Stops to place at the end of railway paths and at train stations, preventing accidental derailments by less observant conductors.

come with more realistic dangers. Trains will now derail entirely if manually driven to the end of a railway. To address this minor safety concern, Pioneers can now build Buffer Stops to place at the end of railway paths and at train stations, preventing accidental derailments by less observant conductors. New logistical options with brand new building structures like the Conveyor Wall Hole that can be placed on any wall, the Conveyor Throughput Monitor allowing players to measure the number of parts travelling through a belt per minute, and the Priority Merger which allows players to prioritise which of its active inputs should output first.

with brand new building structures like the Conveyor Wall Hole that can be placed on any wall, the Conveyor Throughput Monitor allowing players to measure the number of parts travelling through a belt per minute, and the Priority Merger which allows players to prioritise which of its active inputs should output first. Quality-of-life improvements including Straight and Curved build modes for pipes, a no fuel requirement option in Advanced Game Settings, and the Nudge build mode now works vertically and no longer has a maximum distance limit. Meanwhile, tidy Pioneers can now free their new home of Crash Sites using the dismantle option, restoring the planet to its natural state…ish.

