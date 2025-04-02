Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Lexar, microSD, Nintendo Switch 2

Lexar Announces 1TB microSD Express Card For Nintendo Switch 2

Lexar has an answer to the Nintendo Switch 2 news about microSD storage with their own 1TB microSD Express Card for the console

No sooner had Nintendo revealed a change in the way microSD cards will be used in the Nintendo Switch 2 than Lexar stepped up with an answer for it. If you didn't catch the news earlier today, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct livestream for the Switch 2, where they revealed regular microSD cards won't be compatible with the new console, and you'll now have to use microSD Express cards for additional storage beyond the built-in 256GB. Lexar quickly revealed they got a 1TB PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card ready to go that will be compatible with the upcoming portable console. But the storage will cost you as the 1TB version is running for $200, with other options going for cheaper. We have more details about the card below.

Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card

With up to 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write, the PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card offers the fastest speeds in the microSD Express card format and gives gamers an epic performance power-up that delivers faster game loads and accelerated downloads. With capacity up to 1TB, it also offers space for many large AAA games. It is backwards-compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II host devices (at UHS-I speeds), but future-proofed for tomorrow's cutting-edge handheld gaming systems and other upcoming devices that will leverage this next-gen technology. The PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card also comes with a limited lifetime warranty and lifetime access to the Lexar Recovery Tool, which customers can use to restore accidentally deleted or formatted files.

"The new microSD Express standard offers us a way to deliver a memory card with incomparable performance in that form factor," said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. "We're excited to create a card for our customers that leverages the benefits of this new standard and prepares gamers for the next generation of handheld gaming."

