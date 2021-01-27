The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Trainer Supporter cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These are textured cards that allow the human characters of the Pokémon world a chance to shine — quite literally if you hold the card up to the light.

Bede: Bede is the leader of Ballonlea Stadium, taking over from Opal after she retires. Before taking over, Bede focused on Psychic-types but switched his focus to Fairy-types once he became the leader. This card shows a lot of sass and a bit of majesty.

Marnie: Far and away the most popular Full Art Trainer Supporter of Pokémon TCG's Sword & Shield expansion, this is actually the second most valuable and desired card of the entire set. The first? The Rainbow Rare version of this exact same card. In the Sword & Shield games, Marnie is the Spikemuth Gym Leader, replacing her older brother Piers when he gives up the title. She specializes in Dark Pokémon, and her personality and character design have made her one of the most well-received trainers of Generation Eight. Both are shown off in this incredible Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Professor's Research: This card features Professor Magnolia, a character who specializes in studying the Dynamax feature. While not a bad card, this one may not be as visually exciting as the others.

Team Yell Grunt: Team Yell is essentially a group of Marnie fans who follow her around and menace her rivals a bit. They may obstruct your goals in the video game, but this card is quite a fun pull.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion continues as we shift our focus to the Rainbow Rare cards.