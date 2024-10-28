Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: london, PUBG, PUBG Mobile Global Championship

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024 Starts On Halloween

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024 will kick off later this week, as Group Yellow will start the competition on Halloween

Article Summary PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024 kicks off on Halloween with Group Yellow starting the league action.

Top teams like Alpha 7 and Vampire Esports clash in high-stakes matches for a spot in the Grand Finals.

The League Stage features 25 matches where the top 3 teams qualify directly for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals take place Dec 6-8 in London; IHC Esports defends its title against fierce competition.

Krafton has released the last set of details for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024, as the League Group Stage kicks off on Halloween, October 31. In just a few days, the event will start with the League Group Stages and they have chosen to go with the teams in Yellow Group first. Along with this news comes new details of how the event will play out, which you can check out below. Those looking to check out the competition can do so via their YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2024 – League Group Stage

Each group will battle it out in six adrenaline-fueled matches over four action-packed days during their designated week in the League Stage, and only the best teams will progress, showcasing their skill and dedication across 25 matches. Group Yellow is set to ignite the action in the first week, followed by Group Red, raising the intensity in week two before Group Green takes center stage for an epic finale. The League Stage offers players their first chance to secure a Top 10 ranking, with standout performances set to earn accolades, including the MVP and No. 1 worldwide titles.

Fans can expect an action-packed start as Group Yellow will pit multiple Top 10 Players from the 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) against each other, including fan favorites such as Alpha 7 Esports, Vampire Esports, and Team DRX. Following the League Stage, the top 3 teams from each group will qualify directly for the Grand Finals. The next eight teams from each group will advance to the Survival Stage on November 20th, while the bottom five will be eliminated. In the Survival Stage, 24 teams will compete in high-stakes matches for a second chance at advancing. The top 16 teams from the Survival Stage will advance to the Last Chance stage to fight for the final 6 Grand Finals spots, where they will be joined by host region invitee, Guild Esports.

Only the best teams can proceed to the 2024 PMGC Grand Finals between 6th – 8th December at the ExCeL Centre in London, and only one will be crowned the PUBG Mobile Global Champion. After taking home the trophy at the 2023 PMGC, IHC Esports will be looking to take another Global Champion title, but with their win at the 2024 PMWC still fresh, Alpha 7 Esports are not to be underestimated. After an impressive tournament run this past year, team D'Xavier and Team Liquid have all claimed spots in the Top 10 Team Power Rankings — and are all set to be real challengers for the throne. That's not all — as winners of their respective PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) tournaments, teams Vampire Esports, 4Merical Vibes, and Team Spirit will be fighting to prove themselves on the global stage too.

