Mortal Kombat Mobile Celebrates 10th Anniversary With An Update

Mortal Kombat Mobile has been given a massive update this week to celebrate the game's 10th Anniversary, including new fighters

Anniversary Kombat Pass offers Diamond MK1 Geras and exclusive Early Access to Gold Klassic Skarlet.

Login event from April 1-10 grants free characters daily, each revealing their Mortal Kombat universe origins.

Updates include Faction Wars remaster, Tower of Time event, and new brutalities for immersive gameplay.

WB Games have released a new update this week for Mortal Kombat Mobile, as the game is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with several new additions. At the top are two new fighters, as you're getting MK1 Geras and MK11 Skarlet, both of which come with their own unique moves and abilities that will rival many of the kombatants in the game. Plus, they have several anniversary fighter additions and some special events to take part in. We have more details about all of it from the team.

Mortal Kombat Mobile – 10th Anniversary

MK1 Geras is a wise and powerful Hourglass Guardian who is fiercely loyal to Liu Kang's New Era. With control over time and sand, his unique Sands of Time Passive activates the Hourglass to reduce incoming damage and gradually heal your team. His Fatal Blow, "Colliding Worlds," is also based on his iconic Mortal Kombat 1 console attack where Geras hurls his victim into a time portal and makes them suffer twice over. Klassic Skarlet is inspired by her klassic skin from Mortal Kombat 11, and her bloodlust grows stronger with every fight. Embracing her nature as a blood mage, Skarlet's unique abilities devour her opponent's life force, leaving them Anemic and giving her strength. She also increases Basic Attacks' Unblockable chance, making her a deadly addition to any team, especially Klassic teams!

The new 10-Year Anniversary Kombat Pass will feature both of the new Kombatants! Players can complete the Premium Pass to get Diamond MK1 Geras, and the Premium+ Pass to get MK1 Geras and exclusive Early Access to Gold Klassic Skarlet.

And in a special 10th Anniversary Login Event, players can login every day from April 1 through April 10 to claim a free character for 10 days straight, while learning about their origins in the Mortal Kombat Universe and the history of their arrival to the mobile roster. The 10 Anniversary fighters include:

MK11 Scorpion

Klassic Noob Saibot

Piercing Mileena

Edenian Blood Kitana

Thundergod Raiden

Lizard Jade

Grandmaster Sub-Zero

Klassic Sonya Blade

Onslaught Jax Briggs

Fire God Liu Kang

Additional Mortal Kombat Mobile updates include:

UPDATED – Faction Wars Remaster (Available March 26): Faction Wars has evolved into Realm Klash, an all-out Realm vs. Realm war! Part one of this remastered game mode introduces a fresh new look and updated top of the Leaderboard rewards to ignite kompetitive players once again.

Faction Wars has evolved into Realm Klash, an all-out Realm vs. Realm war! Part one of this remastered game mode introduces a fresh new look and updated top of the Leaderboard rewards to ignite kompetitive players once again. NEW – Tower of Time Event (March 25 – April 10): Face bosses like MK1 Geras in this limited-time, 50-level Anniversary Tower and unlock brand-new Equipment.

Face bosses like MK1 Geras in this limited-time, 50-level Anniversary Tower and unlock brand-new Equipment. NEW – Brutalities (Available March 25): MK1 Geras and Smoke Brutalities come to mobile! Kollect the newest Equipment to gain access to these incredible attacks.

