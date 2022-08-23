Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord To Launch In Late October

Prime Matter and TaleWorlds Entertainment announced today that Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord will be launching in late October. The game officially went up for pre-order today as they bring about a sequel to their 2010 title. There will be a PC version released into Early Access prior to it coming out, which you can also get on Xbox and PlayStation. Enjoy the latest trailer and info as it will be released on October 25th.

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is the sequel to the acclaimed Mount & Blade: Warband, one of the most successful and influential RPGs of our time. The Mount & Blade series has been universally praised for its deep gameplay which combines action, RPG, and strategy in a sandbox world where players create their own story on the fictitious continent of Calradia. This follow-up, prequel to Warband, Bannerlord takes place 200 years before the Calradia we know from previous games. The Calradian Empire is on the verge of collapse, engulfed in civil war, and rising new powers are trying to take over the remnants and establish their own hegemony over the continent. In front of them, other factions try to take advantage of the chaotic situation to gain power. Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord was released on Steam Early Access in March 2020 to great success, and since then has received dozens of content updates growing into an even bigger and more ambitious game than originally planned.

"These two years have been a long and challenging road," said Armagan Yavuz, CEO of TaleWorlds Entertainment. "Developing a massive and complex game such as Bannerlord, for several platforms, and in the middle of a pandemic, is no easy task, and I'm incredibly proud of our team for its relentless, brilliant work. Despite the challenges, it's also been a rewarding path. We've found many synergies that we weren't initially expecting between consoles and PC. Synergies that have made the game grow and be better than it would have been in other circumstances, and we're looking forward to putting the game in the hands of our amazing community which has been supporting us in consoles since Warband."