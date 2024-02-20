Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Fast Travel Games, Mannequin

Multiplayer VR Title Mannequin Launches Open Alpha

Fast Travel Games have launched a new Open Alpha for their latest VR game Mannequin, giving you a chance to test the build out.

Agents vs. shape-shifting aliens gameplay, with a touch of horror and social deduction.

Play as stealthy Mannequins or tactical Agents with EMP weapons and gadgets.

Playable on Meta Quest, Mannequin offers unique VR engagement with posing and combat.

VR developer and publisher Fast Travel Games has launched a new Open Alpha for their upcoming multiplayer VR game, Mannequin. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an up-to-2v3 game where two elite Agents will be hunting down and killing three shape-shifting aliens known as Mannequins. These aliens pose as frozen human statues, giving you an extra creepy vibe to the game, as they will attempt to ambush you by dashing forward and freezing you in place. Agents scan for Mannequins and take them out using an EMP gun. We have more info on the game here, as you can try the alpha out on Meta Quest, with a TBD release date on the horizon.

Mannequin

The world has stopped. Time is frozen. All attempts to make contact with the aliens have failed. Special Agents have been deployed to neutralize the threat once and for all. Mannequin is an asymmetric multiplayer game for up to 5 players, filled with suspense, social deduction, and fast, sudden action. Play as alien Mannequins and set up deadly ambushes by posing as humans frozen in time or as human Agents and wielding high-tech gadgets to neutralize the Mannequins from a distance. An extraterrestrial presence has appeared across the globe, and the world has stopped. All levels are populated with human First Responders frozen in time. In matches for up to 5 players, play as an alien Mannequin or join the human special forces as an Agent. Easy to pick up, skill is not measured in gunmanship but in how you outsmart your opponent.

POSE AS A HUMAN: Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans.

Mannequins focus on close combat and can time-freeze threats by touch. Use your VR headset, controllers, and body to pose in 3D space in order to blend in among the time-frozen humans. FIGHT AS AN AGENT: Agents specialize in ranged combat with an EMP Gun to neutralize the aliens. Use the EMF Reader to locate threats & EMP Generators for recharge and advantage in combat.

