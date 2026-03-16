Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: angry birds, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, puyo puyo, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Multiple New Collab Updates Announced For Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Angry Birds, Puyo Puyo, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will all have characters added to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for the Spring

Article Summary Angry Birds, Puyo Puyo, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii join Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds this spring.

Red, Goro Majima, and Arle debut as playable racers with exclusive themed vehicles in upcoming updates.

Patch 3 Update adds eight iconic SEGA game songs to the in-game jukebox, including Outrun and Daytona USA tracks.

Race across 24 tracks, build custom vehicles, and compete in multiple offline and online Sonic Racing modes.

SEGA has revealed the next three characters coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds from other properties, as we'll see a few familiar faces hitting the track. Players will soon have access to three different characters across SEGA properties, including Angry Birds, Puyo Puyo, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, along with a new update as the Patch 3 Update will go live on Wednesday, March 18, at 5pm PT. We have the finer details below and a new trailer here.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Puyo Puyo, and Angry Birds Join The Race

Angry Birds – Red (April 2026)

Red from Angry Birds as a playable character

Super Roaster vehicle

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii – Goro Majima (April 2026)

Goro Majima (Captain Majima) as a playable character

Goromaru vehicle

Puyo Puyo – Arle (May 2026)

Arle from Puyo Puyo as a playable character

Twinkle Bayoen vehicle

Also racing into the game are eight new songs for players to enjoy on the jukebox as they dominate the track. Titles include:

MAGICAL SOUND SHOWER – Hiro (From Outrun)

Let's Go Away – Takenobu Mitsuyoshi (From Daytona USA)

Soul on Desert – Jun Senoue (From SEGA Rally 2)

Like The Wind (B Course) Arcade Version – Hiro (From Power Drift)

Outside a Crisis – SEGA (Katsuhiro "Funky K.H" Hayashi) (From Super Hang-on)

Main Theme (Enduro Racer) – Hiro (From Enduro Racer)

God Only Knows – A-One

Like the Wind (Reborn) – Sampling Masters MEGA (From Power Drift)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

Ready, Set, Warp: Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race!

Race across 24 tracks and warp to 15 CrossWorlds with Travel Rings, a unique gameplay mechanic that transports the iconic characters from the Sonic and SEGA universes into new dimensions. Use unpredictability to your advantage as you change the landscape of each race! Race With the Best: Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game!

Choose from 23 iconic Sonic characters, the largest roster of any Sonic racing game! Make It Yours: Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style.

Mix and match between 45 unique original vehicles and 70 different gadgets to trick out your ride, level up your kart, and create the ultimate machine to match your racing style. Gain the Advantage with Powerful Items: Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck!

Dominate your opponents with 23 different items including returning favorites and all-new items like the Monster Truck! Multiple Ways to Play: Gather with friends and play local split-screen in Grand Prix and the new party mode Race Park, compete against a community of players from around the world with up to 12 players online in World Match, or test your driving skills in Time Trials.

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