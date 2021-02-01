Catch the Mythical Pokémon Mew By Bidding For This Vintage Card

Mew is the first and still, two decades later, the most beloved mythical Pokémon. Back when we were told there were just 150 Pokémon, Mew was the secret 151st, the species so elusive that it is registered in the PokéDex after its clone, Mewtwo. Since its introduction, Mew has featured on some of the most beautiful cards in the Pokémon TCG. The Shining Mew card from Shining Legends that showcases its sparkling blue variant comes to mind, as does the playful Mew V from the more recent Darkness Ablaze expansion. One of the most iconic and gorgeous Mew cards, though, is the first. Mew debuted in the English-language Pokémon TCG in the Wizards of the Coast Promo Set. The eighth promo card was the non-holographic version, while the ninth promo card in the set, pictured below, was the same image with a beautiful, swirling galaxy holofoil added to the card. Now, collectors can have this vintage holographic Mew added to their collection through Heritage Auctions.

Pokémon Mew #9 Black Star Promo Rare Hologram Trading Card (Wizards of the Coast, 1999-2002) BGS NM/MT+ 8.5.

The Black Star Promo series was a special promotional set of cards that were released from July 1999 through March 2003, 53 total cards were released and this is number 9. The card features the adorable legendary Pokémon Mew! The series included a holographic and non-holographic versions of this card, this of course is the holographic. Fun fact about the artwork: the same artwork used for this card was used for Mew #151 from the Japanese Fossil Set. When Wizards of the Coast produced the English version of the Fossil Set the Mew was removed from the set. The card is graded by BGS NM/MT+ 8.5. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. BGS has certified 105 copies of this card to date, with just 10 earning NM/MT+ 8.5 grade and 92 graded higher. Approximate SMR Price Guide Value=$120.

This card is up for auction now over at Heritage. Good luck out there, fellow collectors!