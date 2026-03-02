Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Connect 4, FIFA, FIFA World Cup, monopoly

Hasbro Reveals Multiple FIFA World Cup 2026 Themed Games

HAsbro has revealed several tabletop games that have been themed around the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the Summer event

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new FIFA World Cup 2026 themed tabletop games ahead of the Summer tournament.

Connect 4 Shots FIFA World Cup 2026 offers fast-paced soccer-inspired family gameplay.

Monopoly Deal FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition brings card game energy to football fans.

Monopoly Panini Prizm board game and trading cards let fans collect and compete like pros.

Hasbro has partnered with FIFA ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 happening this Summer to release several themed tabletop games. Basically, they made soccer/football versions of Connect 4 Shots, and three of the various Monopoly titles that are out there. We have the fundown of all of the titles for you here, as you can find most of these at Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

Connect 4 Shots FIFA World Cup 2026

Shoot 'em in for the win! The Connect 4 Shots FIFA World Cup 2026 game is fast-paced, frenzied fun, as 2 players or teams race to get 4 shots in a row! Countdown to start: 3-2-1-BOOM! Then use the cleat launchers to "kick" balls into the "net" at the same time. Keep simultaneously shooting balls, trying to fill the holes in the grid. Once a player gets 4 of the same color balls in a row, they win! It's a fun indoor activity for kids, teens, and adults that gets players moving. The balls are conveniently stored inside the game unit, which converts into a handled carrying case. Snap the launchers onto its base, and enjoy the perfect portable game for parties, family reunions, and game nights.

Monopoly Deal FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition

Build a winning soccer team in the Monopoly Deal FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition card game! It's a fast-paced game of unpredictable highs and lows, as players compete to be the first to collect 3 player sets, each in a different color, to win. But watch out! Opponents can gain an edge with Action cards that let them earn goals, double the lead, and more. For those searching for fun family card games or 2 player games, this Monopoly Deal game is an ideal choice! It's an exciting kid's card game for Family Game Night, FIFA World Cup 2026 parties, or after school. Looking for travel card games for kids and adults? This portable game is one of the best card games for camping, vacations, and tailgating.

Monopoly Panini Prism: FIFA World Cup

Celebrate current stars, FIFA World Cup legends, and memorable moments—and compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Monopoly Panini Prizm: FIFA World Cup game! In this version of the Monopoly game, select soccer stars on Panini cards to build a world-class team. Then move around the board taking control of as many FIFA World Cup historic matches as possible. Compete for points from opponents who land on those matches by comparing stats on the Panini cards and rolling special dice. To earn more points, beat opponents in Game Changer challenges and compete at the FIFA World Cup 2026! The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. Looking for fun games for Family Game Night or cool gifts for kids, teens, college students, or adults? This strategy board game for soccer fans is a great choice!

Monopoly Panini Prism: FIFA World Cup Trading Cards Booster Box

Collect, trade, and compete with the Monopoly Panini Prizm: FIFA World Cup Trading Cards booster box! It includes 24 Monopoly Panini Prizm FIFA cards, designed for collecting or playing with the Monopoly Panini Prizm: FIFA World Cup board game for teens, kids ages 8+, and adults. In each pack, look for randomly inserted Monopoly Panini Prizm parallels and ultra-rare cards! If using the Panini Prizm cards in the Monopoly Panini Prizm: FIFA World Cup board game, players can choose and trade FIFA players to build a world-class team. Compete against opponents by comparing Player Ratings and Stats on the backs of the cards. Monopoly Panini Prizm booster boxes and FIFA World Cup soccer card packs make fun stocking stuffers, Easter basket stuffers, white elephant gifts, and cool gifts for FIFA fans.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!