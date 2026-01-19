Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Robot Gentleman

60 Seconds! Souper Scavenger Announced For 2026

60 Seconds! Souper Scavenger has been announced this week, as the game will be coming to PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch this year

Article Summary 60 Seconds! Souper Scavenger launches in 2026 for PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

Become Mary Jane and scavenge soup in a narrative-driven, fast-paced postapocalyptic runner.

Dodge raiders and mutant hazards as you explore procedurally generated wastelands for supplies.

Unlock new characters and items, complete quests, and see how long you survive the atomic chaos.

Indie game developer and publisher Robot Gentleman has announced a new title in the 60 Seconds series, as they unveiled 60 Seconds! Souper Scavenger. This new entry in the series is a narrative-driven runner where you must run, jump, and scavenge to survive. All to serve the only god left in the atomic wasteland: Soup. If you manage to survive the dangers of the postapocalypse and bring back all the soup you can find, you will become the Souper Scavenger. We have mroe details from the developers below as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will be released sometime this year for PC vaiu Steam, Nintendo Switch, and on mobile for iOS and Android devices.

60 Seconds! Souper Scavenger

The McDoodle family has survived the nuclear apocalypse in the safety of their fallout shelter, but their troubles are far from over. Head out into a hostile wasteland as Mary Jane to collect that most precious of resources – soup! Avoid raiders, ill-parked bicycles, remains of a collapsed civilization, mutant marathons, and more as you speed through a procedurally generated wasteland. The game will also feature quests, unlockable characters, and items to collect from the original 60 Seconds! No time to waste! Run, Mary Jane, run!

Run and jump your way through the procedurally generated wasteland. No one can stop you. But they will try.

Scavange soup, supplies, and even grab friends to join your endless run (disclaimer: until you perish).

Survive the deadly hazards of the wasteland. Raiders, ill-parked bicycles, remains of the collapsed civilization, mutant marathons, and many more.

Visit all the incredible postapocalyptic, only ever so slightly radioactive locations, and enjoy the sights. And of course, all the soup you can find there!

Run again and again, because it will take more than one try to stock that fallout shelter of yours.

