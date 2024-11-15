Posted in: Bandai Namco, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite Creative, gundam, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs Blue

A New Gundam Experience Arrives in Fortnite Creative

A new Fortnite Creative island focused on the Netflix Gundam series is available right now called Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs Blue

Article Summary Dive into the new Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance island in Fortnite Creative, unleashed by Bandai Namco.

Choose between Zeon or Earth Federation Forces in a thrilling 20-player tactical battle.

Collect MS Reactor Power to activate powerful Mobile Suits like Gundam EX and ZAKU II.

Compete for global leaderboard glory, winning Vbucks and Gunpla model kits weekly.

A bit of a weird crossover between gaming entities this weekend, as Bandai Namco has launched a new Gundam experience on its own island in Fortnite Creative. The entire experience is called Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs. Blue, as they have created a battleground based on the Netflix series, giving players a competitive team-based game using Fortnite's mechanics. We have more info about it for you below, as you can join the game in Fortnite Creative using the Island code 7089-7797-5952.

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs. Blue

Inspired by the explosive, gritty new Netflix animated series Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs. Blue allows up to 20 players each match to align with either the Zeon or Earth Federation Forces factions and square off. When a match starts, players select their battlefield and deploy into their respective bases to equip themselves with an arsenal of their choosing. The primary objectives are to engage in tactical combat to secure the valuable MS Reactor Power. Factions are allocated a Cache in proximity to their base, and additional Caches are distributed across the terrain. Players acquire MS Reactor Power from the Caches. Teams must strategically collaborate to collect 200 MS Reactor Power, which then lets them activate their faction's signature Mobile Suit, be it the Gundam EX or ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari, and have a devastating effect on the tide of battle.

Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance Red Vs. Blue brings players the ultimate Gundam power fantasy in Fortnite, with access to a massive arsenal of popular weapons in each faction's armory to maximize combat and robot takedowns while minimizing searching, looting, and traversing. The game is designed to deliver tense combat and thrills across the battlefield, culminating in an immersive, first-person cockpit view as if they were a real Gundam pilot. Players who take the most vengeance on their enemies will climb the global leaderboards and be entered to win Vbucks and Gunpla model kits from Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, with leaderboards resetting each week.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!