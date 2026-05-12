Posted in: Games, LEGO games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, The Lego Group, tt games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Drops Deluxe Edition Trailer

Check out the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Deluxe Edition trailer as they show off everything included in this package

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets a Deluxe Edition trailer highlighting bonus content ahead of launch.

Deluxe Edition extras include the Batman Beyond costume, Arkham Trilogy pack, and more Dark Knight legacy suits.

LEGO Batman’s story follows Bruce Wayne’s rise, teaming with allies to battle Joker, Bane, Ra’s al Ghul, and more.

Open-world Gotham, co-op play, Bat-gadgets, vehicles, and tougher difficulty modes expand the LEGO Batman action.

WB Games and TT Games dropped a new trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, this time showing off everything coming in the Deluxe Edition. The big element they're showing off for this is we're getting the Batman Beyond costume, as Terry McGinnis gets time in the spotlight, along with the Arkham Trilogy pack, the Mayhem pack that lets you play as The Joker and Harley Quinn in their own mini adventure, and revealing even more costumes from across the pantheon of the Dark Knight's legacy. At this point, you'd need to be the ultimate Batman expert to figure out what they haven't put into the game yet, and even then, there's no telling what other DLC packs may be on the way. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on May 22, 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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