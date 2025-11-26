Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Fish Games, Mystery Case Files, Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built

Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector's Edition Revealed

Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector’s Edition was released today by Big Fish Games, coming to Steam at a later date

Return to Ravenhearst Manor with a new timeline, fresh lore, and engaging hidden-object puzzles to solve.

Exclusive Collector’s Edition features bonus chapters, replayable mini-games, achievements, and more.

Uncover secrets of Charles Dalimar’s past as you rescue Evelyn and battle Angelica Morgan’s haunting spirit.

Big Fish Games has released their latest adventure in the Mystery Case Files series, as they have unveiled Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector's Edition. As you may suspect from the title, this is an all-out expansded version of the original, as they return to the iconic Ravenhearst Saga with a new timeline arc, new lore, new atmospheric hidden-object scenes, and new intricate puzzles. We have more details below as the game is available through their website at the moment, and then coming to Steam next month.

Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector's Edition

Just as the MCF agency is beginning to lose hope of ever seeing close friend and agency director Evelyn Ravenhearst, the intrepid Master Detective receives a surprise call from Evelyn herself, with a dire warning. Angelica Morgan's spirit is still sharing Evelyn's body, and what's worse, she's after something buried deep beneath Ravenhearst Manor!

It's time once again to don the Master Detective's iconic coat and hat for a case that promises to unearth unknown secrets of Charles Dalimar's forgotten past. What really became of him after he was sent to the asylum in this new timeline? What new information did Angelica discover, and what does she intend to do with it? Can you capture Angelica, rescue Evelyn, and maybe even claim Charles Dalimar's long lost prize? Journey into the hidden labyrinth deep beneath the home of the MCF Agency itself in this eerily exciting Hidden-Object Puzzle Adventure game! This is a special Collector's Edition release full of exclusive extras you won't find in the standard version.

Emma's great-great-grandmother keeps a tragic secret you must uncover in the bonus chapter!

Play and re-play Mini-Games and HOPs, earn Achievements, and collect all the hidden Observers!

Unlock the bonus Jigsaw Puzzle and a playable Hidden Chapter of crucial Ravenhearst lore!

Enjoy unique wallpapers, concept art, music, movies, and more!

The Strategy Guide will keep you on track and several steps ahead of Charles Dalimar's machinations!

