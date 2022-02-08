Nacon Has Acquired Edge Of Eternity Developer Midgar Studio

Nacon announced this morning that they have officially acquired Midgar Studio, the company behind the game Edge of Eternity. This isn't a simple taking over of the majority, either. Nacon bought them out 100% and is now in full control of the company, which they will be integrating this studio with their own team of JRPG specialists. However, it doesn't sound like they're shuttering the doors on the French studio, just simply rebranding it later on.

After today, the studio announced that Nacon's total video game development system includes 15 development locations (10 in France, 1 in Belgium, 1 in Italy, 2 in Canada, and 1 in Australia), with nearly 600 developers employed and supported by a publishing team of 70 people. So while it may be a slow push, the company is slowly trying to turn itself into a global gaming powerhouse with studios across the globe. We have a couple of quotes that came from today's announcement about the acquisition for you below as we wait to see what the next move is for what used to be Midgar.

"Being creative and technically excellent at the same time is a challenge that is characteristic of Midgar Studio and our trademark. We are very happy to be joining Nacon, who listen and understand what we are trying to achieve. With their support, we have the chance to fulfil our ambitions while retaining a lot of freedom," said Jeremy Zeler-Maury. "It's always exciting for Nacon to welcome a new team to our family, and to do it without restricting the creativity and work practices that are behind their success. Midgar Studio makes high-quality games in a segment that we have not yet specialised in. By combining the studio's expertise with our own on the publishing side, we will soon be able to offer our players new, high-quality, French-made gaming experiences," said Alain Falc, President and CEO of Nacon.