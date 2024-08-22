Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound Reveals Volume 8: Cops Vs. Racers

Need For Speed Unbound has revealed the next season of content as Volume 8 will put racers against the cops with some new cars

Article Summary Volume 8: Cops Vs. Racers brings back the classic Hot Pursuit mode, pitting teams of 4 cops against 4 racers.

Players can choose between being a cop or racer, using Pursuit Tech like EMPs and Spike Strips to win.

The update introduces new cars, including the Porsche 959 S ‘87 and the Lotus Evija ‘23, with full customization.

Unlock progression tiers with the Speed Pass, including unique designs, bodykits, and special custom versions.

Electronic Arts released a new update for Need for Speed Unbound today, as Volume 8: Cops Vs. Racers bring back a mode that should be familiar to fans. The team has brought back the classic Hot Pursuit mode, which drew inspiration from Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, as you'll choose between being a racer or a cop in a race. The team has also added Pursuit Tech and the all-new Cop Progression, along with the arrival of the iconic Porsche 959 S '87 and Lotus Evija '23. We have more details from the team for you below, as the content is live today.

Need For Speed Unbound – Volume 8: Cops Vs. Racers

Players can relive the original thrill of the chase with high-octane, 4v4 action in Vol. 8's Hot Pursuit mode, pitting Cops against Racers in a fierce battle to see who truly owns the streets. Players will experience two intense rounds, swapping roles between Cop and Racer. As a Racer, the goal is to reach the finish line without getting busted. As a Cop, players can utilize a range of Pursuit Tech, including Spike Strips, EMPs, and the ESF battering ram, coordinate with their squad, and get support from AI units to thwart Racers. Those embarking on the Cop Career can unlock nine unique cop customs inspired by police forces worldwide as they rise through the ranks.

In Vol. 8, The League, Free Roam's single-player progression system first introduced in Vol. 7, is also refreshed with new opponents, and Speed Pass* offers more cars and cosmetics up for grabs. Racers can unlock 45 tiers of customization content, including the Lotus Evija '23, a futuristic and fully customizable hypercar with nearly 2000 horsepower. The Vol. 8 Premium Speed Pass** brings 30 additional tiers of unlockable content, the 80s legendary Porsche 959 S '87, fully customizable with three bodykits, and an additional five Rare Custom versions of both new cars arriving in this volume, including two original Speedhunters designs and two NFS Legends customs.

