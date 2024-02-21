Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: need for speed, Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound Reveals Year 2 Roadmap

Electronic Arts revealed their Year 2 plans for Need For Speed Unbound, as they also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the franchise.

Article Summary Electronic Arts announces Year 2 Roadmap for Need For Speed Unbound.

Year 2 includes four new volumes with new modes, challenges, and cars.

Premium Speed Pass introduced, offering exclusive content and vehicles.

Unbound team focused on community feedback, improvements, and learning.

Electronic Arts revealed new details this week about Need For Speed Unbound, as we got a preview of the Year 2 Roadmap starting this month. The next calendar year is going to have some cool new additions as they have split them up into volumes. Some of the new content will include themed updates, events, rank changes, new modes, new challenges, new vehicles, and new progression opportunities. According to the team, each volume will include a Speed Pass, which includes 45 tiers of free content, and a Premium Speed Pass with 30 extra paid tiers of premium items, which will all kick off with Volume 6. We have snippets from the latest blog for you below, as they also talk about celebrating the franchise's 30th Anniversary.

Need For Speed – Evolving Volumes

We're committing to adding four new volumes of content in the next year, each launching every few months. We aim to deliver some exciting themed updates, with at least one new major mode added to each volume. We will also continue to build on and evolve with each time. Adding more events, more challenges, new content, Ranks to earn, and new progression to chase. We will deliver at least two new fully customizable cars as part of the Speed Pass. And when we say cars, we mean cars in the NFS sense, like no one else creates. We aren't just talking base models here and stock paint there; we are talking cars that come with fully customizable body kits with a myriad of interchangeable parts so you can tweak your ride just the way you want it.

Most Requested Bug Fixes and Improvements

We really want to be fixing and focusing on the things that you all care about most (like adding realistic driving effects last December), but as a small team, we need to prioritize where we spend our time, and it will always focus on what we feel is best for you all. Every improvement we try to make is a trade-off between something new and something different. So, we'll be closely monitoring your comments and feedback and coming to you with regular communications about what we're learning along the way.

Premium Speed Pass

Starting with Volume 6, we are introducing an all-new premium track to the Speed Pass that will grant you instant access to one of our hot new vehicles and unlock the ability to earn all its deep customization content. It also includes custom versions of the vehicle, and it's where you can find our hottest new customization options each season. Refining our Speed Pass this way is how we can keep delivering unique new content and gameplay to you through a more simplified approach. If that's not your thing, though, we will still be offering a free track of the Speed Pass with new vehicles and customizations for you to enjoy.

Always Be Learning

We see this as a year to test, learn, and understand what works best for you. Committing to an extended Unbound live service allows us to really build on feedback, which we'll be gathering in a few ways. We're working closely with a dedicated Player Council – a great bunch of NFS influencers, core community members, and players to understand what's important to them and their communities. We'll be increasing the amount of telemetry we track from the games to better understand through gameplay data what's working for you. And we'll look to close the feedback loop by being as transparent as possible with you, letting you know what we've heard and what we can and can't do.

