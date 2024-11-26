Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: BMW, Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound To Hold New BMW Collaboration

Electronic Arts and BMW have teamed up for a new collaboration in Need For Speed Unbound as part of the game's Volume Nine content

Electronic Arts has revealed a new collaboration for Need For Speed Unbound, as they have partnered with BMW for a special addition to Volume 9: Prepare for Lockdown. Launching today, players can get their hands on the iconic M3 GTR '05 from Need for Speed Most Wanted, as they have released additional content and activations co-created with BMW, coinciding with the title's 30th anniversary. Essentially, this is a chance to once again race in one of the biggest fan-favorite vehicles in the franchise. We have more details below as the car is available right now.

Need For Speed Unbound x BMW

To commemorate the launch, BMW has wrapped an M3 GTR to mirror the in-game Custom BMW M3 GTR '05, originally owned in-game by the player but has eternally been chased down and sought after by Razor, the infamous Most Wanted character. From November 27 to January 6, this special vehicle will be showcased at BMW Welt, the renowned brand experience space in Munich. BMW and Need For Speed have been close partners for years, collaborating to deliver thrilling driving experiences both in-game and in the real world. The brands have consistently pushed boundaries in automotive gaming, from the first BMW appearance in 1997 to the groundbreaking 2017 reveal of the all-new BMW M5 in Need For Speed Payback.

Players can enjoy other BMW-themed content in the new volume, including the BMW S 1000 RR 2019, the first-ever motorbike included in a Need For Speed game. The motorbike plays a key role in the new Lockdown mode and can be used in some special PVP/Free Roam motorbike playlists. The Custom BMW M3 GTR will also be available as a car wrap on Need For Speed No Limits and the Need For Speed Mobile game available in China.

"Partnerships with manufacturers like BMW have been crucial in evolving the franchise and delivering authentic experiences to our players over the past three decades," said John Stanley, Senior Creative Director for Need For Speed Unbound. "The M3 GTR is one of the most recognizable and beloved cars in Need For Speed history. For the 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something a little different and offer three versions of the M3 for players to celebrate it fully."

