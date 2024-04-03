Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Headless Chicken Games, NeoSprint

NeoSprint Announced For PC & Consoles This Summer

Atari is getting back into making racing titles, as they revealed their all-new multiplayer racing game called NeoSprint.

Article Summary Atari revives the classic 'Sprint' series with the new racing game NeoSprint for PC and consoles.

Up to 8 players can enjoy NeoSprint's arcade-style multiplayer races in a modernized 3D isometric view.

NeoSprint includes a track builder for custom circuits and a variety of modes like Campaign and Grand Prix.

Customizable cars with different performance stats and Atari-themed liveries enhance the game's depth.

Atari is looking to get back into racing titles, as they revealed a new one this week developed by Headless Chicken Games called NeoSprint. The game playts off the iconic Sprint Series arcade machines from the '70s, as you'll face off against multiple platers in single-screen action with multi-level tracks, all competing in a 3D isometric style with modernized features. We have more details and a trailer for you here, as the game will arrive sometime this Summer for both PC and all three major consoles.

The exhilarating Atari racing classic "Sprint" series returns with NeoSprint. NeoSprint zooms back to life as a single screen arcade racer for up to 8 players, paired with a robust track builder and intuitive sharing tools, ensuring a racing experience that satisfies speed demons and architects alike. Campaign mode, Grand Prix, Obstacle Courses and Time Trials provide tons of pulse-pounding race content, and multiplayer modes make for chaotic fun. Can you conquer the speedways and claim the fastest times?

Track Builder: Create and share your dream tracks and circuits with the NeoSprint player community. Build tracks with jumps and turns up to three levels high across three different biomes. Share your best designs and get ready to compete for the fastest time.

Create and share your dream tracks and circuits with the NeoSprint player community. Build tracks with jumps and turns up to three levels high across three different biomes. Share your best designs and get ready to compete for the fastest time. Multiplayer Mayhem: Get ready for some fun, arcade-style mayhem as you race against up to eight other players. Friendships will be tested and rivalries will be born.

Get ready for some fun, arcade-style mayhem as you race against up to eight other players. Friendships will be tested and rivalries will be born. It's a Career: Advance your career in the single-player Campaign Mode as you compete across multiple Racing Cups with increasingly difficult tracks. As you progress, unlock new decorations and car liveries.

Advance your career in the single-player Campaign Mode as you compete across multiple Racing Cups with increasingly difficult tracks. As you progress, unlock new decorations and car liveries. Racing Your Way: Hone your driving skills with Obstacle Course and Time Trial challenges, then step up to compete in Campaign and Grand Prix modes. There is plenty of racing content for every type of player.

Hone your driving skills with Obstacle Course and Time Trial challenges, then step up to compete in Campaign and Grand Prix modes. There is plenty of racing content for every type of player. Custom Cars: Nine car types, from muscle to sports cars, all with unique speed, acceleration, and handling. Each car is customizable with colors and Atari-themed decals. Create your dream car and get racing!

