NHL 24 Releases Top Player Rankings For This Year's Roster

Get ready to scream in protest and start a riot in Montreal, as EA Sports have released their top player rankings for NHL 24.

EA Sports has released their always controversial list of the top players in NHL 24, as we see where everyone ranks in terms of the game's rating system. As it has been in the past, this year's top overall player once again is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, as he took an overall rating of 97. Right behind him are Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, and David Pastrnak, as those four players round out the top five with a rating of 95 for each of them. You can check out the Top 50 list on their website today to see where your favorite player lands (if they landed at all), while we have a couple of lists for you below for Deking, Goalies, and the top 24 Under 24. The game itself will be released on October 6, 2023.

"EA Sports NHL 24's all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder's reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action; change the momentum with Physics-Based Contact as you break the glass and send players into the bench with big body checks; and get unparalleled player command with the new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves. Chel is more connected than ever with cross-play in all online team play modes, along with HUT Moments, which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today's biggest plays. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Flex Moments introduces 75+ new goal celebrations, and a wholly refreshed presentation complements an enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you're at the game."

All-New Exhaust Engine: A complete revamp of the NHL 24 gameplay experience that rewards extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game.

A complete revamp of the NHL 24 gameplay experience that rewards extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game. Sustained Pressure System: If offensive players can keep the pressure on in the attack zone, they'll trigger the Sustained Pressure perk, which lowers their opponent's attributes for a limited time and creates more spacing for movement and setting up plays.

If offensive players can keep the pressure on in the attack zone, they'll trigger the Sustained Pressure perk, which lowers their opponent's attributes for a limited time and creates more spacing for movement and setting up plays. Goalie Fatigue System: The longer you can sustain pressure, the more fatigue your opponent's goalie will experience. Fatigue affects the netminder's ability to react to shots as they wear down over time, and upwards of 75 new goalie animations help bring this in-game storyline to life.

